In her 35-year career with Grand Island Public Schools, Katie Ramsey said she never stopped learning.
As the district’s science curriculum coordinator for the past three years and an eighth-grade science teacher for more than 20 years before that, Ramsey said her mantra was: “It’s always a good day when I am able to learn something.”
“There was never a dull moment and it was challenging at times,” Ramsey said. “What I enjoyed most was learning with the students. I have learned a lot over these last few years. I would say to my kids when I discovered or learned something with them — if they taught me a Spanish word or whatever — ‘It is a good day because I learned something.’”
After 35 years at GIPS — three as science curriculum coordinator, 10 as an instructional coach and 22 as a classroom science teacher — Ramsey plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.
“I think it is just time,” she said. “My teacher friends would always say, ‘You’re going to know when it’s time.’ I wanted it to be before I ever reached that stage of not liking what I do or not wanting to get up and go to work. I didn’t want to get to that stage. There is no time like the present to do so.”
When she graduated from high school, Ramsey said teaching was not in her plans. However, after taking some general science courses of professor Roger Carlson’s as a freshman at Kearney State College, she said she fell in love with science and teaching science.
“Dr. Roger Carlson was a big part of my decision on me wanting to teach science; he made an impact,” Ramsey said. “From that class on, I took as many science courses as I could and realized that middle school science was going to be where I was aiming for. So I declared my major — middle school math and science education — and the rest is history.”
As part of her college coursework, Ramsey said she was able to get out to elementary and middle schools to see what grade level she wanted to teach at. She said she eventually decided to teach at the middle school level.
“There was something in me that said, ‘They are not little-littles in elementary and they are not so old and in high school,’” Ramsey said. “‘They are still moldable and funny, goofy and skill-sensitive.’ I went to some elementaries, some middle schools and I just fell in love with that (middle school) age group.”
After graduating from Kearney State College, Ramsey said she began teaching seventh- through ninth-grade math and science in 1985 at Walnut Junior High. Once GIPS switched to a middle school model, she taught only eighth-grade science.
As a science teacher at Walnut, Ramsey said one of her goals was to have her students become good stewards of the earth, to be critical consumers of information and to be knowledgeable in science “in a way where they could make good decisions.”
But beyond science, she said she hopes she was able to teach her students life lessons.
“I hope I taught the students to be compassionate and that everyone matters,” Ramsey said. “I hope that I have taught them to love learning.”
She said students have taught her not to take things too seriously at times and not to put limitations on people.
“They have taught me that some days things don’t go so well and to learn from my mistakes,” Ramsey said. “Then, they taught me how to recover from mistakes. They’ve taught me how to laugh and how to cry, too.”
After teaching at Walnut for 22 years, Ramsey said she was “pretty comfortable” in her position. However, she said she needed more of a challenge. As a result, she decided to become an instructional coach.
“This allowed me to stay with GIPS, stay with a science focus and to get my student fix when I would go into classes and observe or teach with other teachers,” she said.
Ramsey said it was different teaching teachers, rather than middle-schoolers, as an instructional coach. She said she had to make adjustments and learn how adults learn and respond to different types of learning.
However, Ramsey said, teaching science teachers was much like teaching science to middle-schoolers as she and the science teachers would have to problem-solve and work through a topic to teach or a new teaching strategy to try.
“We would try it together and there were times when we would just look at each other and say, ‘That didn’t go so well,’” she said. “Then, we could have these professional conversations about what is the best way for students to learn this. What is working and what is not? Let’s come to different solutions.”
Ramsey said that three years ago, she received a message to meet with then-Curriculum Director Josh McDowell about taking on the science curriculum coordinator role. She accepted and has since helped lead GIPS through some science curriculum changes.
The Next Generation science standards were approved nationwide and GIPS made the decision to align its science programs with the new standards before the Nebraska Department of Education started to do so.
“They were standards unlike anything we had ever seen before, just in the way we perceive science to be taught and learned,” Ramsey said. “With the science task force, we dug in and we had to do a lot of our own learning. We spent a lot of time digging in, a lot of time learning and a lot of time on creating curriculum documents.
“It seemed like we would get three steps ahead and all of a sudden, we would learn something new and take two steps back. It was challenging, but we did it.”
With the changes in standards came a change in pedagogy — professional learning for all K-12 science teachers — and a high-quality instructional resource to support the teaching of these new standards.
Ramsey said she helped lead the search for this resource, collected data, piloted it and “did a lot of that ground” before deciding to adopt Amplify Science for grades K-8 and integrated science courses for grades 9-12.
As a curriculum coordinator on the district’s Leading for Learning team, Ramsey said she will miss working with an “awesome team” of fellow coordinators.
“We fought together, we’ve planned together, we’ve problem solved together, we’ve laughed together and we’ve cried together always with a focus of how we can provide our students with the best learning situation and education possible,” she said. “I am really going to miss the whole Leading for Learning team.”
Toni Palmer, GIPS chief of leadership and learning, said Ramsey is not only an “amazing educator,” but also a “wonderful person.”
“Katie Ramsey is more passionate about educating students and instilling the love of science than anyone I know,” Palmer said. “I will personally miss Katie and will always appreciate her commitment and dedication to the education profession and Grand Island Public school students.”
Once she is officially retired, Ramsey said she and her husband, Kirk, plan to send more time with their “two darling granddaughters” and visit their daughter and son-in-law in Milwaukee after COVID-19 restrictions ease.
