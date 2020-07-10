LINCOLN — NET will resume gavel-to-gavel television coverage of the Nebraska Legislature when it reconvenes on Monday, July 20. The Legislature suspended the session March 16 due to the coronavirus.

The session, it is scheduled to end Aug. 13

NET’s multiplatform coverage includes live broadcasts on the NET World channel every day the Legislature is in session and highlights of daily activity during radio’s NPR news programs “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”

Livestreaming and on-demand video are available at netNebraska.org/capitol and on the NET Nebraska mobile app.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments