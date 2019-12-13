LINCOLN — Economic development will be the focus of a special episode of “Speaking of Nebraska,” set to air at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, on NET.

NET News reporter Fred Knapp will host the program which will consider several questions including tax incentives, rural development and how to attract and retain young people in Nebraska.

Two experts in the theory and practice of economic development will be guests on the program, along with two Nebraska state senators with key roles in legislature related to the issue.

Guests include: Renee Fry, Open Sky Policy Institute, Lincoln Dave Rippe, Queen City Development Company, Hastings; Sen. Mark Kolterman, Seward (District 24); and Sen. Curt Friesen, Henderson (District 34).

“Speaking of Nebraska” also airs on radio at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and will repeat on television at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and noon Sunday, Dec. 29.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments