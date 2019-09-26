Sinclair Broadcast Group is warning AT&T’s DirecTV, AT&T TV Now and U-verse customers they could lose access to local TV stations like ABC, Fox, NBC and CBS as a deadline for a carriage deal draws closer.
Sinclair and AT&T have already extended the deadline for talks by five weeks, according to Sinclair. The nation’s second-largest owner of TV stations said the new deadline for an agreement is 4 p.m. Sept. 27 — at which point channels could go dark for customers.
Sinclair owns nearly 200 stations across the U.S.
“AT&T is the largest (video programming distributor) in the country and seems intent on using its tremendous market power to dictate to viewers which programming from other content providers they can receive, even as they continue to acquire content providers and push their own content to viewers,” Sinclair Senior VP David Gibber said in a statement.
AT&T, in a statement to customers, said it’s disappointed in broadcast companies’ willingness to involve consumers in negotiations.
Sinclair “is threatening to pull its stations from consumers in an attempt to drive up the fees we pay to carry its broadcast channels,” said the statement from Dallas-based AT&T.
In return, Sinclair accused AT&T of harming consumers by “using blackouts as a negotiating ploy during several recent negotiations with stations owned by other broadcasters.”
In late August, AT&T reached a new deal with Irving-based Nexstar Media Group that ended an eight-week blackout. That affected 97 markets across the U.S., including nearly 30 in Texas.
Earlier this month, Walt Disney Co. announced it expected tense negotiations with AT&T over carriage fees and repeatedly warned customers that its popular channels could go dark. The two sides reached an agreement in principle last week that’ll keep ESPN, Disney Channel and ABC available to AT&T customers.
AT&T and CBS reached a carriage agreement in August just in time for customers to view CBS-owned content ahead of the NFL preseason.
AT&T has had a summer full of negotiations with various networks and station owners that have put pressure on the company to reportedly consider parting ways with its satellite pay TV service DirecTV. Activist hedge fund investor Elliott Management revealed its 1% stake in AT&T at the start of September and outlined a plan in which it recommended AT&T divest certain assets, including DirecTV, to increase value for shareholders.
At a recent investor conference, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said the company entered talks with broadcasters this year aware that costs to carry programming on its distribution platforms were “just ballooning. And as a result, the cost of the average multichannel cable or satellite bill just continues to grow.”
“So we made some hard choices,” he said. “CBS, Nexstar dropped us because we couldn’t come to terms. Those were a painful few weeks. But look, it was the right thing to do. And we landed in a place that I think rational and reasonable for both the content providers, as well as us as a distributor of the content.”
The blackouts, however, have been costly to AT&T. It expects to lose as many as 350,000 pay TV customers for the third quarter.
As retransmission costs rise, Stephenson said pay TV bundles are likely to get “skinnier” with fewer channels.
“That’s just the reality of it,” he said. “That’s probably where we’re headed.”
