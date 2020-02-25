Ned Meier wants Northwest Public Schools to get back to the basics.
Meier, 81, of rural Merrick County, filed Monday to fill one of three seats on the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education. He previously served on the board in the 1980s.
When Meier looks at the ACT scores for Northwest High School students, he said, their scores are below the state average. He said students need to have a strong, basic education, whether they are a concert violinist, an astronaut or a farmer.
“If we don’t have the basics and we don’t do a good job in that area, I think our students are going to be at a real disadvantage as far as how they proceed in the future,” he said. “Things are going to change so fast and if you do not have strong fundamentals in terms of academics and academic skills, I think you will be at a very big disadvantage.”
Meier said he reads a lot about China, its educational system and “how they are taking over things.” He said Nebraska students, including those at Northwest, will have to compete against the Chinese in the global market.
He emphasized that he is not against spending money on education, but that he has less priority “for the frills” of education that go beyond a basic education. He added that, as a society, school districts have slipped into “things that feel good,” and not necessarily what students need in order to succeed 30 to 40 years in the future.
“I think we have to redefine what is best for students,” Meier said. “When they have to compete with the Chinese in the world market, they are not going to be asking if they know how to bake cookies or not. They are going to be competing with very intellectual individuals and that will be the norm and not the exception. We be better prepared for that.”
He said he is also running for the Northwest board to address the discrepancy between option students and the reimbursement the district receives for them.
“That is not something we can live with any longer and it needs to be addressed,” Meier said. “The option patrons in the district need to step up and provide some leadership and a solution to this problem. The patrons of the district just cannot continue to subsidize option students that are two-thirds of the (student) population.”
Aaron Buhrman of St. Libory also filed for a seat on the board. Meier and Buhrman are the only two people who have filed for seats on the Northwest board after all three incumbents chose to not seek re-election.
Buhrman did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for an interview.
