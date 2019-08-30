On Thursday, students from Barr Middle School performed a science experiment on the floor of the Fonner Park Grandstand Concourse.
From first glance, it looked like the kids were playing with popsicle sticks. But after closer examination, students were building a mechanical spring-loaded device with the popsicle sticks. Students were weaving the sticks together under a blending moment. The device generates force and movement. With the experiment, they were learning about different types of energy.
Governor Pete Ricketts was on site, taking in all the sights and sounds as he toured the Nebraska State Fair.
Throughout the concourse, Ricketts saw many examples of the talent in Nebraska. Along with the student’s science experiments, there are thousands of open class exhibits that include art, photography, and many arts and crafts projects.
The south end of the concourse also includes a display of model airplanes.
For Ricketts, the Nebraska State Fair is an opportunity to not only to talk to Nebraskans, but to see the wide depths of their talents.
“We have a lot of artistic talents here in the state,” Ricketts said. He referenced an exhibit he saw where a woman made frost armor out of leather.
Ricketts said one of the great things about the Fair is that “it pulls together the artistic talent of Nebraskans all in one place so we can see all of the creativity of our state.”
With the State Fair celebrating both its 150th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of its move from Lincoln to Grand Island, Ricketts said it’s a great facility to showcase the talents, skills and industriousness of Nebraskans.
The Barr Middle School students were in the Educational Department of the concourse exhibits demonstrating their project to the public. According to Judi Harper, superintendent of the department, said there are 40 different categories in which students can compete.
Another project was a Lego people display made from boxes of macaroni and cheese that were donated by the staff of Knickrehm and Lincoln Elementary Schools in Grand Island.
The display not only demonstrates the construction skills of the students, but the food boxes go to the local food pantry after the fair.
Barr Middle School student Avery Rogers said the students are excited about doing their project at the State Fair.
“It shows that we are good as science students,” she said.
The students’ teacher, Denise Pedersen, said, “it is a great opportunity for the students to talk to the community and practice those skills of speaking publicly. It also an opportunity to show the community what they are learning about science.”
Also, located in the concourse are the food and garden competition displays. These are some of the same static exhibits that one could see at Nebraska’s first State Fair in 1869.
Marvin Rousey is an ex-fair board member. He is now superintendent of the agricultural displays. He said, despite the problems with the weather this year, exhibitors brought their best produce to the fair.
“It shows how resilient Nebraskans are,” Rousey said. “They want to bring their best produce to the fair.”
One of the displays is a giant pumpkin that weighs 634 pounds. Giant watermelons surrounded the giant pumpkin.
“It goes back to tradition of the fair and people being proud of the produce that they grow in their gardens,” Rousey said.
These are the skills of the early settlers of Nebraska: Growing their food in gardens; pickling and bottling the excess produce from their gardens for later use; and baking the sweet fruits of summer into delicious pies.
“It is not just farmers anymore,” he said. “It is urban people bringing their stuff. There are a lot more gardens out there.”
At 150 years old, some traditions continue to define what the Nebraska State Fair is all about.