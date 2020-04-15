The Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, which includes the Grand Island VA Medical Center, has five in-patients and 13 outpatients infected with COVID-19.
The system provides health care services to veterans in Nebraska, western Iowa and portions of Kansas and Missouri.
It’s not known how many confirmed COVID-19 cases there are at the Grand Island facility.
Over the weekend, the Omaha World-Herald reported COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed at the VA medical centers in Omaha and Grand Island. One veteran in his 80s, who had cancer, died in Douglas County in early April.
As of Wednesday, the Department of Veterans Affairs reported a total of 272 coronavirus-related deaths nationwide among its patients.
A total of 4,468 veteran patients have received positive COVID-19 diagnoses.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, “VA has implemented an aggressive public health response to protect and care for veterans, their families, health care providers, and staff in the face of this emerging health risk. We are working directly with the CDC and other federal partners to monitor the outbreak of the virus.”
The VA has administered more than 39,529 COVID-19 tests nationwide, “while taking aggressive steps to prevent COVID-19 transmission,” the department states. “These measures include outreach to veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities and protective procedures for patients admitted to community living centers and spinal cord injury units.”
