Ty Schoenefeld of Shelton was one of nine people who joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol in a ceremony Friday at the State Capitol in Lincoln.
The new troopers received their badges and were sworn in during the ceremony. The new troopers represent the 61st Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history.
“Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State Patrol,” Col. John Bolduc of the State Patrol said. “Every graduation marks an important accomplishment for these new troopers, who’ve dedicated their lives to serving Nebraska. They’ve chosen to join a proud team and have earned every stitch of the NSP patch they now wear.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson also provided remarks during the ceremony. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.
The class completed 22 weeks of training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. The extensive training includes hands-on experience as well as more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction. These new troopers will now begin their career assigned to troop areas throughout the state.
Schoenefeld will join Lincoln-based Troop H.
Another graduate, Schuyler Sauser of Plainview, will join Troop D and be stationed in Broken Bow.
The other new troopers include Travis Bacon of Stockton, Kan., Tristen Jackson of Oshkosh, Nathan Knudson of Omaha, Christopher Moore of Fort Myers, Fla., and Steven Sosnowski of Newaygo, Mich.
Sosnowski received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award. Bacon was honored with the Capt. Mark Williams Core Values Award as well as the O. H. Witt Academic Award. Knudson was presented the R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award and the D. R. Shearer Marksmanship Award.
Camp 61 also includes the first married couple to attend and graduate from the training academy together in NSP history. They are Amy Thompson and Jamie Thompson of Omaha, who will both be stationed in Omaha.
The troopers will now undergo six months of on-the-job instruction with veteran troopers in the field.
Camp 61 is the second class of troopers to graduate in 2019, completing the first year of NSP’s new cycle of holding two training camps per year. With 23 new troopers added this year, 2019 is the best recruiting year for NSP in several years. The next Nebraska State Patrol Basic Recruit Camp, Class 62, is slated to begin on Jan. 6.
