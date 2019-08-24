Unless it has floated away by the time that you read this, the 150th edition of the Nebraska State Fair is in full swing in Grand Island.
And the State Fair floating away does seem to be a possibility with the amount of rain Central Nebraska has received this year. If there is a purple ribbon winner for ark-building at the fair, I’m hanging out close to that exhibit.
Keeping an event fresh after 150 years is always a challenge. And this comes just after Nebraska celebrated 150 years of statehood back in 2017.
Putting together a state fair shortly after you put together a state is a quick turnaround. There is no word about whether there was a risk of the one territorial fair in 1859 floating away from Nebraska City.
A new and improved entrance will great visitors as they arrive, although expanded shuttle services might be the way to go to avoid being part of an impromptu mud pulling event as you try to drive through the parking areas.
There are new activities. There are new concert series.
But let’s get down to the most important details … what new kinds of food can be found on a stick?
A hot dog stuffed inside a pickle and then battered? Sold!
A burger with mac and cheese and onion crisps? Not on a stick, but I’m still sold!
Funky corn on the cob and a pineapple whip popsicle will guarantee that I have enjoyed a well-balanced state fair meal.
Assuming that I can still move around the fairgrounds after outeating the biggest pig on display — now I suddenly crave mini donuts with bacon sprinkles — there is an overwhelming choice of things to do.
I will avoid the rides after filling my stomach, but if they are your thing, then go ahead and spin, swirl and tilt to your heart’s content.
I’d rather be a watcher than a doer. Thankfully there is a BMX stunt team to fill that need.
If you missed the opening night of fireworks, there will be another display on Sept. 1, just weeks after your neighbors finally fired off their final supplies from their Fourth of July stash.
To remind me of how lacking I am in artistic talents, I’ll be sure to check out this year’s sand creation and a 150th anniversary inspired mural.
As a thirsty adult, I may have to sample the first official Nebraska State Fair ale.
As I march to and fro with my overstuffed stomach, it’s nice to enjoy a marching band from one of many schools around the state that will appear over the course of the fair. If I’m fortunate, I will be able to stay out of their way.
If my doctor approves it, I will make my way to see the butter sculpture. Hopefully it doesn’t come with a risk of high cholesterol.
(Editor’s note: A writer wanting to eat hot dogs and hamburgers and who will likely also stuff down a giant turkey leg is pretending to be worried about his health during the state fair? We apologize for this fake news.)
Butterflies, pig races, stingrays, 4-H exhibits, combine rides … and including today, there are only eight days left.
Anchor the Nebraska State Fair down so it doesn’t float away. I’ve got a lot more things to see.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com