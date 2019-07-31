This is a special year for the Nebraska State Fair.
Not only is the Nebraska State Fair celebrating its 10th anniversary in Grand Island, but 2019 is the 150th anniversary of the fair.
“Our State Fair is a celebration of our state,” said Chelsey Jungck. chief of events and entertainment. “It showcases who we are as Nebraskans.”
While the State Fair has been around for 150 years, Jungck said there was a fair when Nebraska was a territory of the United States. It was held in Nebraska City.
“There was a fair before we were a state,” she said. “This milestone we are celebrating of 150 years as the State Fair of Nebraska is just a special time to be a part of it.”
Jungck said a lot of hours and hard work over the past year have gone into preparing for the anniversary celebration.
“We expanded our concert series,” she said. “We have added a lot of twists to things that we already do. So everything has been done with our 150th in mind.”
Celebrating its role in Nebraska history, a lot of special events are planned during the fair’s 11-day run from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2.
— Nebraska Lottery Scratch Tickets: The new $2 Nebraska State Fair scratch game features 30 top prizes of $150 and more than $100,000 in cash prizes from $10 to $25.
— Grand champion reunions in the Barn Bar, 6 p.m. each day: Monday, Aug. 26, 1960s; Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1970s; Wednesday, Aug. 28, 1980s; Thursday, Aug. 29, 1990s.
— Awards and ribbons: Specialty awards throughout competitive exhibits and equine and livestock departments celebrating the 150th.
— Kids Cupcake Decorating contest: On Saturday, Aug. 24, they will have 150 cupcakes available to the first 150 kids who come to sign up. There’s 15 minutes for each child to decorate a cupcake. Ribbons will be awarded based on decorations and age groups. Categories will include faces, characters, animals, flowers and holidays. All children up to age 17 are welcome to participate.
— Horticulture — 150th Fairabration Divisions: They have added a division to their shows for awards to be presented to anyone using a Nebraska horticulture product or object to depict the fair theme of 150th Fairabration. This can be in an artificial or live flower arrangement or a miniature fairy garden and is open to adults and youths.
— Fine Arts — 150th Fairabration Divisions: Entries can be submitted for “Fairabration” celebrations in different categories of china painting, woodworking, painting or sculpture.
— Photography — 150th Fairabration interactive division: Interactive division added for participants. Contestants register and take photos during the fair from Aug. 23 to Aug. 31. These photos are then sent via email to the superintendent, and the top five photos will be posted to the Nebraska State Fair Facebook page and judged by the public. Prizes will be awarded. This division will reflect scenes from lots of different views of celebrating at the fair.
— Textiles — 150th Fairabration Divisions: Entries can be submitted for hand stitching, knitting, crocheting or costumes depicting celebrations. Judges will consider the imagination of the entrant and how well they capture that image, which makes for exciting results.
— Statewide Fairabration! Lawn Contest: Replacing the hay bale contest, this year fair fans from across Nebraska can enter this contest. They are welcome to build a cake out of any medium and display on their lawn or at their business. The creativity of the art is encouraged.
— Birthday Cake Eating Contest: Friday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Stage — walkup entry.
— CarnivALE: Kinkaider Brewing presents the first official Nebraska State Fair ale, CarnivALE, in honor of the 150th. Official keg tap ceremony on Aug. 2, 2 p.m., Kinkaider Grand Island. Ale is available at all State Fair taverns.
— Stepping Stones — UNL 150th’s N|150 Stepping Stone Showcase on Feb. 15, 2019, marked 150 years since the day the state of Nebraska chartered the University of Nebraska. This means that on Feb. 15, 1869, the University of Nebraska became a part of the fabric of Nebraska. That’s 150 years of history to appreciate, impact to unpack and stories to tell. One stepping stone from each county will be chosen to be displayed at the Nebraska State Fair in Raising Nebraska. They will be installed just before the fair and taken out after the fair.
— Grand Island CVB — 150th Cancellation Stamp: Special cancellation stamp created for 150th anniversary with Ferris wheel depiction; postcard mailing program run by the CVB all 11 days of the fair.
— UNL marching band: Special performance by the UNL marching band in honor of the twin 150 birthdays. Date to be announced.
— 4-H alumni reunion
— Traveling exhibits
— Birthday cake float in the daily parade
— 150 tons of sand: Team Sandtastic will more than double the volume of sand with its 2019 creation in the Nebraska Building, commemorating the 150th Fairabration.
— Arcy — Muralist: Mural creation all week at the new Fair Center, including scenes from 150 years of history.
— BMX Stunt Team: 150 flips in a single show.
As part of the 150th-anniversary celebration, there will be 12 concerts during the 11 days of the fair.
In recognition of the fair being in Grand Island for 10 years, there will be a reunion of fair board members since 2010, the year the fair moved to the community. There will also be a giant birthday cake that will be located in the Fair Center, painted by Arcy. The 10th anniversary birthday cake of flowers towering 8 feet high will be found at the Family Fun Zone.
There will be fireworks displays at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 1.
The Blue Ribbon Rollout to kick off the 150th anniversary will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Raising Nebraska exhibit in the Nebraska Building. Tickets will be $150, with proceeds going to capital projects for the Nebraska State Fair.
There will be an opening-day extravaganza at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at the CHI Health Stage. There will be entertainment by local musicians, show choirs and more.
During the fair, the 1868 Foundation Gift Shop will be selling merchandise themed with the 150th anniversary, located in the Sheep Barn.
While the State Fair will celebrate its 150th anniversary, the first Fair was a territorial fair held Sept. 21–23, 1859, in Nebraska City. The next Fair was held in Nebraska City on Oct. 7–9, 1868, which was the year after Nebraska became a state. Nebraska City also hosted the 1869 fair.
In 1870 and 1871, it was held in Brownville. From 1872 until 1901 the fair switched back and forth between Lincoln and Omaha. In Omaha, it was at the Omaha Driving Park in North Omaha. In 1901, the Nebraska Legislature named the Lancaster County Fairgrounds in Lincoln as the official home.
As the state headed into the new millennium in 2000, the Nebraska State Fair was struggling with low attendance. In 2004, voters approved a constitutional amendment that has provided about $3 million annually to the State Fair. The amendment allowed the State Fair to be added to the list of recipients benefiting from the proceeds of the Nebraska Lottery. The Nebraska State Fair receives 10 percent of annual lottery proceeds.
In 2008, Nebraska state lawmakers decided to move the Fair to Grand Island. The University of Nebraska wanted the land where the State Fair was located in Lincoln for a new Nebraska Innovation Campus.
The state allocated $42 million to construct new livestock and exhibition facilities at Grand Island’s Fonner Park. Five years earlier, the Heartland Events Center had been built at Fonner Park, providing a contributing factor for Grand Island landing the State Fair.
The construction of the more than 500,000 square feet of exhibit space for both livestock and commercial exhibitors helped modernize the fair. Also, the facilities have been put to use on a year-round basis, providing an instrument of economic growth for Grand Island, adding new jobs, hotels, restaurants and retail businesses.
Jungck said many of the changes fairgoers will see this year also will lay the groundwork for the next 150 years of the State Fair in Nebraska.
“It has been very important for us not only to reflect on the past 150 years, but also where we are going in the future,” she said.