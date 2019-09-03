Military veterans and active-duty service members were honored at the Nebraska State Fair on Monday as part of its veterans celebration day.
As hundreds of people filled chairs inside the Pump and Pantry Party Pit on the southwest side of the fairgrounds for the veterans celebration program, veterans waved flags and proudly wore hats indicating which branch of the armed service or battle they served in. All veterans and active duty military service members were able to attend the state fair Monday free of charge.
Travis Karr, director of veteran and military services at Central Community College, who served as the host of the veterans celebration program, said the state fair is a chance to eat fair food, exhibit farm animals, showcase talent and enjoy live entertainment. However, he said, Monday was a day to celebrate and give thanks to veterans and active-duty military service members.
“Every year, I am always amazed by the turnout,” Karr said. “It is not just veterans who come out, but the community as well. We had about 800 here and just to see, from my viewpoint, the crowd an everybody waving, singing ‘God Bless America’ or standing up during their military branches (recognition) is amazing to see. It is hard to put into words.”
Karr said ever since the state fair moved to Grand Island, it has honored military members and their families for the service.
“It is not just important for our veterans, but for the whole community as well,” he said. “It is important to set time aside and honor those who gave selfless service. They dedicated their lives to protecting not just our freedoms and our way of life, but also so we could have our futures.”
During Monday’s program, an empty chair sat in the center of the stage, and a POW/MIA flag was placed on it, to honor POW/MIA soldiers who did not make it back home. A moment of silence was also honored those soldiers who were killed in action.
“They paid the ultimate price for our freedoms,” Karr said. “Not only did they pay it with their lives, they also sacrificed their hopes, dreams and futures. We can only solemnly honor them by living our lives to the fullest and appreciating the gifts of our futures.”
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac of the Nebraska National Guard, served as the program’s keynote speaker. He said even though he has served in the armed forces for more than 40 years, he credits those who have gone before him for giving him the opportunity to serve and “have the privilege to wear the nation’s cloths in service to our nation.”
Bohac said this year, the Nebraska National Guard “stood tall” as first responders who assisted in relief efforts following the March flooding that affected the entire state.