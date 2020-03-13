Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox is taking a medical leave due to the stress she has been under in recent months.
No action will be taken until the fair’s board of directors has a meeting. But when the board meets again, it will decide whether to approve her voluntary resignation for health reasons.
The State Fair Board was supposed to hold its monthly meeting Friday, but the meeting was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Many of the board members then left the Nebraska Building. But some officials stuck around for hours, meeting behind closed doors. Those meetings were still going at 5:30 p.m.
Fraud has been discovered in State Fair finances, but Cox’s lawyer, Patrick Merkle of Washington, D.C., said the fraudulent billings have absolutely nothing to do with Cox. It was her, he said, who uncovered the problem.
On Friday evening, Cox released a statement saying the Nebraska State Fair is facing new challenges.
In the statement, she said the first phase of the internal investigation she initiated into suspected waste, fraud and abuse by the State Fair’s former financial officer has been completed.
“The evidence has been turned over to external forensic experts and appropriate authorities for further action,” read the statement from Cox and her lawyer.
“Ms. Cox had been pursuing this case despite her own illness during this time. She will now take medical leave to address her health. Ms. Cox expressed her concern about continued leadership of the NSF and expects that this will be addressed by the Board at its next regular meeting.”
Merkle made it clear Friday evening that no formal action regarding Cox has been taken.
“I just can tell you that I have a wonderful client, that she’s starting medical leave because she needs to and that her future with the State Fair will be determined at the next board meeting,” he said, adding that “there are lot of people who are angry at the board for the way they’ve been treating her.”
Merkle said Cox has “significant, adverse health consequences” that have accumulated over the past six months. She has been physically suffering and “everybody on her staff can see it.” She has lost about 30 pounds, he said.
He talked about the situation she has been in, “where every month there’s a board meeting and every month she’s not sure whether this is her last month of employment.”
Cox, 50, was named the fair’s executive director in January 2018.
Going on medical leave, Merkle said, “means that she is without work obligations while she recuperates, or until other action is taken.”
He stressed that Cox’s situation cannot be finalized until “a real, open skies board meeting.”
Cox has had great loyalty to the mission of the fair and its staff, Merkle said.
“There’s only eight people that work there, but it’s a tight-knit group. They depended on her leadership and there’s some anxiety” about the future, he said.
In talking to board members, Merkle said, it has become evident to him that the board is “very, very fractured.”
He talked about the board’s “inability to set policies and priorities for the State Fair. It may not be their inability so much as their simple lack of focus.”
It is the board’s job, he said, to determine how the fair will evolve, and to decide what each year’s theme will be. Instead, some board members have been focused on Cox and State Fair staff.
State Fair lawyers are “very sympathetic” toward Cox, but are “nonetheless representing the board,” Merkle said.
It’s possible that a public outcry might convince some board members to change their votes. But Merkle said he would still recommend that Cox not continue in the job.
At about 1 p.m. Friday, Fair Board Chairwoman Beth Smith told the media that the meeting was canceled.
“Because of public health concerns, our attorneys have advised us to cancel today’s Nebraska State Fair Board meeting. This just happened moments ago,” Smith said.
Even though no meeting occurred Friday, board member Jeremy Jensen of Grand Island said he thought the board acted improperly.
“I believe there has been a clear violation of the integrity of the Open Meetings Act with regards to the Nebraska State Fair,” Jensen said in a statement. “Specifically, the goal of parliamentary procedure is to accomplish the will of the majority while protecting the rights of the minority.”
The fair’s board has 13 members, 11 of whom vote. The other two members are ex-officio, representing the national FFA organization and 4-H.
The group’s executive board consists of Smith, Vice Chairwoman Dawn Caldwell, Secretary Bob Haag and Treasurer Boyd Strope.
At the board’s February meeting, “there was a clear split in the board given all votes for the Executive Leadership positions were accomplished with only 6 votes, by the same 6 people, pre-planned and voting in unison,” Jensen wrote.
“It is my belief that this coalition has continued its pursuit of exclusive governance of this body, which continued today with contract discussions and conditions that the greater board was not privy to — which took place again today — prior to the meeting’s subsequent cancellation,” Jensen wrote Friday.
“I further believe that there has been secret vote counting taken, outside of open meeting discussion, and once a majority was achieved the Executive Committee added a new agenda item to this month’s meeting — the proposed termination of the Executive Director’s contract. This was proven by the two attempts to seek the Executive Director’s resignation over the past 5 days; and the comment that ‘we have the votes’ to our legal counsel. And again today, they took it one step further to act when the general board had no input or discussion, and no formal vote.
“This type of behavior is wrong, and it is not in the best interest of the Nebraska State Fair,” Jensen wrote. “I raise this objection because I demand clarity in the record that I, Jeremy Jensen, vehemently reject the actions of this board, and specifically the existing Executive Committee. This has nothing to do with the employment of Lori Cox; but has everything to do with trying to regain a level of integrity on this board.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.