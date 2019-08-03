The Nebraska State Fair will feature 12 concerts in 11 days this year, and one fair official says ticket sales are strong.
Lori Cox, Nebraska State Fair executive director, said ticket sales for concerts at this year’s fair surpassed the 2018 volume five weeks ago.
A new feature of this year’s concerts is a bundling concept, which will include admission to the fairgrounds on the day of the concerts. She said the hot country bundle is the top-selling bundle so far.
“I think it is no surprise that the hot country bundle is leading the charge of the three bundles,” Cox said. “That is not a surprise to us in any way, shape or form simply because the audience that is buying those bundles are 40+ (year-old) women who are pretty organized and get things done. Whereas the target audience for the rock and red dirt bundles are more of a millennial audience, so they tend to be last-minute purchasers.”
Cox said the fair is hoping to see a last-minute boost in ticket sales for all bundles. She added people can also buy single tickets to the concerts.
“The bundles have caught on so well that some people might have thought there were never going to be single tickets available. That has never been the case,” Cox said. “We have had to do a lot of re-education to the customer base so that they know that single tickets are indeed available for sale. At $48 with gate admission, they (single tickets) are still a really good deal, but the bundles are by far the best way to buy concert tickets.”
General admission for each of the bundles is $79 and includes gate admission (a $12 value for each concert). That means each concert ticket is just $26, offering fans a 60 percent savings compared to past concert prices. A limited number of single tickets will be sold for $48 each and will also include gate admission. All seats are reserved.
Tickets for all shows can also be purchased at etix.com and statefair.org or at the State Fair Box Office, now located in the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park.
All concerts will be held indoors at the Heartland Events Center on the fairgrounds and a clear bag policy will be enforced.
Cox said ticket sales for the State Fair’s specialty concerts — which are not included in the bundles — are also doing well.
“For $10, it is a screaming good deal,” she said. “We’ve got good, strong sales for Trace Atkins, as well as the Doo Wop series with The Drifters, Cornell Gunther’s Coasters, and the Platters. Those guys are all selling really well and we are seeing some good sales with the Christian artist, Zach Williams, too.”
Cox said with all of the 12 concerts at the Nebraska State Fair this year, the goal is to provide concertgoers with the entertainment they want.
“One of the things about different genres — especially rock — is that audience group has largely been ignored for so long. We want people to know that we hear them and are putting entertainment value out there that is appealing to them,” she said.