As the school year begins at school districts across Nebraska, the Nebraska State Education Association president said the state faces a number of issues when it comes to education.
NSEA President Jenni Benson said one of the biggest issues facing education in Nebraska — and the entire state — is the issue of school funding as it relates to property taxes. She said a number of bills were brought to the floor of the Legislature last year that “had a lot of different components,” but that no solution was reached.
Benson said the key to addressing this issue is figuring out how to decrease the over-reliance on property taxes.
“When you change that structure — sales tax, property tax and income tax — you have to figure out where revenue is going to come from,” she said. “You cannot just say, ‘We are going to help you with property taxes’ and then leave a giant, gaping hole in revenue. The struggle is how we do that. If you look at sales tax, there are many services that are not taxed and different things we can look at as far as the sales tax structure to bring up revenue.”
In the few months before the start of the next legislative session, Benson said NSEA plans to work with different education groups, businesses and agricultural professionals to ensure their voices are heard, that they are understood and that a solution on the issue of school funding and property taxes is addressed.
“Is it going to be a solution that pleases everyone? No,” she said. “It is going to be a solution that is best for the most people and everyone who believes in things in Nebraska.”
With resources for public education already stretched thin, Benson said NSEA is opposed to the idea of introducing charter schools and voucher programs in Nebraska. She said she traveled 30,000 miles across Nebraska last year and “not one community said things would be better with charter schools.”
“I think we really need to look at what we can do within our existing public school structure that they are saying charter schools could do,” Benson said. “Charter schools cannot do anything different. In fact, they are held less accountable. They are getting money and then there is no accountability for those public tax dollars. We just really need to look at our public education and say, ‘If these are the things we are looking for, then how do we do that?’”
Benson said one issue facing teachers across Nebraska is how to deal with behavioral and mental health issues among students. She said NSEA is working with state senators on bills regarding mental health services, discipline services and “just some basic needs for kids.”
“Children did not choose to be in the situation they are in, so it is our responsibility as adults and stakeholders in the future of Nebraska to ensure our kids are provided for without judgment,” Benson said. “Our job is to say that if you are struggling with some behavioral or mental health issues, how can we wrap support around you to get you past some hurdles to help you be a better student and a happier person.”
Benson said NSEA received a grant from the National Education Association to go across the state and host forums on the topic of access to behavioral and mental health services. One possible solution, she said, can be found at Madison Public Schools where the district has brought community health professionals into the school.
“Parents are working the second shift at the meat packing plant there. So when do you take your child to get services? If we bring the services to kids they are more likely to use them,” Benson said. “In order to do that, we have to really sit down and have everyone at the table to figure out how to best use our resources. If we really believe in the future of Nebraska, we have to believe in the future of our children and provide that support.”
One of NSEA’s goals, Benson said, is to work to keep existing teachers in Nebraska and to get high school students interested in education to come back to teach in their communities. She credited programs like Grand Island Public Schools’ PathBack program, which offers two high school seniors a teaching contract and mentoring throughout their college career, for helping accomplish this goal.
“I think that commitment from your community makes you want to come back to that community,” she said. “Also, people want to keep their public schools in Nebraska. That school is the hub of the community. In order to do that, they have to have qualified teachers and they have to have the student population.”
Benson said programs like the education pathway in the Academy of Education, Law and Public Safety at the Wyandotte Learning Center are “great” in recruiting young people into the field of education.
Across the state, Benson said NSEA received a grant to provide some virtual mentoring to teachers in rural school districts.
“If you are in a small district and you are the only special education teacher, for example, then it would be nice to talk to another special education teacher,” she said. “We are pairing new teachers up with experienced teachers and helping them to stay in the profession. We see that they get into the profession and they do not stay in teaching. We want them to stay, be a part of the community and raise their families there.”