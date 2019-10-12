A program to develop a dry bean gene editing system to improve the productivity and availability of dry beans is one of 10 projects at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln funded by the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Inspecting a variety plot of dry beans north of Scottsbluff are (from left) Phil Miklas, USDA plant breeder; Carlos Urrea, UNL dry bean breeding specialist; Tim Porch, USDA plant breeder; and Karen Cichy, USDA plant breeder.