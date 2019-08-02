Grand Island experienced more than 1.30 inches of rain in about one hour’s time in the early hours Friday morning.
The heavy rain prompted the National Weather Service in Hastings to issue a flash flood watch for the area through noon Friday. Along with Grand Island’s 1.31 inches, other area rainfall totals include Henderson, 2.25 inches; Giltner, 2.10 inches; Cairo, 1.80 inches; Ord, .19 of an inch; Aurora, .16 of an inch; Hastings, a trace; and York, 1.82 inches.
The early morning showers brought Grand Island’s yearly precipitation total to 23 inches, which is about five inches above the 30-year average for the beginning of August. Grand Island, on average, receives about 26 inches of precipitation per year.
The heavy rain this year has caused several rounds of flooding concerns, especially in March, when the combination of frozen ground, snow, rain and warmer temperatures caused massive flooding throughout the state.
At this year’s Nebraska State Fair, the Central Platte Natural Resources District, which is headquartered in Grand Island, along with the other 22 natural resource districts in the state will be educating the public about the flooding, along with the importance of the state’s natural resources that play a role in flood prevention.
Marcia Lee, Central Platte NRD information and education specialist, said the state’s NRDs will have a booth at the Nebraska Building during the Nebraska State Fair. The NRDs’ table will be located near the walk-on elevation map.
“At our table, you’ll have the chance to spin the ‘Know Your NRDs’ prize wheel to pick out a fun prize,” Lee said. “We’ll also have a large-screen TV showing flood photos that highlight the NRDs’ flood-reduction projects from across the state and how they saved many communities this spring.”
Lee said all of the NRDs’ flood-control projects that are in place worked well in preventing flood damage that devastated many areas of the state.
“It is important to remind the public how their tax dollars are working in controlling flooding,” she said.
Lee said Grand Island is a good example of how NRDs and local communities have worked together to be proactive. Two flood-control projects in Grand Island spared the community the massive flooding it has seen in past years, such as in the late 1960s, when much of Grand Island was underwater.
Lee said that during the Largest Classroom Days, “We’ll have an activity for children that uses a cookie and water to demonstrate how erosion occurs during flood events.”
NRD staff will be available Monday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Aug. 30. The hours will be Monday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 27-29, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and “Largest Classroom Days” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Also at the Nebraska State Fair, the Central Platte NRD and the Grand Island Groundwater Guardians will have the Outdoor Garden. This is the sixth year of the Outdoor Garden at the State Fair. The garden has a large variety of native plants and pollinators. There are also demonstration areas for bioswales, which are landscape elements designed to concentrate or remove debris and pollution out of surface runoff water. They consist of a swaled drainage course with gently sloped sides and filled with vegetation, compost and/or riprap.
Lee said many of the native plants at the Outdoor Learning Area at the State Fair can also be observed in natural riparian zones that lie between land and a river or stream. Riparian zones help to prevent erosion and act as a buffer when streams are flooding.
Along with the State Fair, the state’s NRDs will be at this year’s Husker Harvest Days, Sept. 10 to 12. The NRDs will be located in the Natural Resources Building at Husker Harvest Days. Visitors can pick up a Colorado Blue Spruce seedling and native seed packet.
“The native seed is a ‘high-diversity’ mix containing hand-harvested forbs and tall grass species,” Lee said. “Staff from several NRDs will be available during the entire Husker Harvest Days to answer any questions that you may have about our natural resources.”