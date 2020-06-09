While a historical stretch of hot weather during the first week of June has succumbed to cooler temperatures this week, changing weather patterns have also brought the possibility of severe storms to the area.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Hastings warned the public of what they called a “whole gamut of impactful weather” which included strong winds, severe thunderstorms and flooding, along with damaging winds, in their forecast area.
While spring and summer weather can always be unpredictable, so far, weather as a whole has been good to Nebraska’s crop growth and development.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported on Monday that Nebraska corn condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 16% fair, 63% good and 20% excellent. Corn emerged was 95%, ahead of 76% last year and 89% for the five-year average.
Nationwide, among the 18 major corn-growing states, 97% of the corn has been planted with 89% of the corn emerged, all ahead of the five-year average. Corn conditions were rated 75% excellent or good; 21% fair; and 4% either poor or very poor.
Nebraska soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 16% fair, 65% good and 17% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 85%, well ahead of 50% last year, and ahead of 68% average.
Nationwide, in the 18 major soybean-producing states, 86% of the crop is planted and 67% emerged, both ahead of the five-year average. The crop was rated 72% excellent or good; 24% fair; and 4% poor or very poor.
Weather hazards
Spring and summer thunderstorms can bring numerous weather hazardous to Nebraskans, such as strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, lightning, hail and tornadoes.
According to the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the power of summer thunderstorms should never be underestimated; the exact location and intensity of summer thunderstorms can be unpredictable and a severe storm can happen suddenly and intensify in a matter of minutes.
According to UNMC, severe thunderstorms can produce cloud-to-ground lightning, especially true with long squall lines of severe thunderstorms.
Weather apps can play an important role in helping agricultural workers keep up with weather conditions and alerts, according to UNMC.
Lightning strikes can occur up to 25 miles ahead of an approaching storm. When thunder is heard, you are within the range of lightning strikes.
With farmers out in the fields tending to crops, UNMC said tractor cabs or even barns do not provide adequate lightning protection.
While lightning strikes don’t always kill a victim, they can cause lifelong physical impairment.
UNMC said, when taking shelter from a storm producing lightning, avoid contact with electrical devices, corded phones, metal pipes, etc. Stay inside for at least 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
Hail and high winds are often produced by severe thunderstorms. Criteria for designating a storm as severe includes hail from .25-inch to 1-inch in diameter and wind gusts of at least 58 mph. Either element of the storm can damage trees, take down power lines or produce a tornado.
According to UNMC, tornadoes that form quickly on the leading edge of a long line of severe thunderstorms may occur during the night or may be wrapped in rain and be difficult to see.
Straight-line winds
Even if a severe storm doesn’t spawn a tornado, the straight winds it produces can do comparable damage. The most common form of severe weather in the United States is from strong and/or damaging straight-line winds not associated with tornadoes.
Last summer in Grand Island, warning sirens went off in the middle of the night as a thunderstorm with straight-line winds of more than 70 mph caused considerable damage in Grand Island and Hall County.
Hail, especially when driven by wind, can smash car windows and windshields and cause severe damage to buildings. These types of storms can travel either from west to east or from east to west.
UNMC said, in late spring or summer, thunderstorms may form a long-lived fast-moving complex of high winds known as a derecho. These types of storms are capable of widespread tree damage and power outages. They may also cause some structural damage from wind gusts that top 100 mph, the equivalent of an EF1 tornado.
Severe thunderstorms tend to develop from the afternoon hours into the evening, overnight and early morning. In some years, thunderstorms are more frequent or intense.
According to weather experts, when a forecast says there’s a 30% chance of severe thunderstorms, intense storms can quickly form and sweep through an area.
UNMC said being aware of severe storm threats can give you time to get to shelter and safe from the storm’s potential damage.
Nebraska crop conditions
-- The USDA reported winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 10% poor, 22% fair, 59% good and 7% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 67%, ahead of 62% last year, but behind 82% average.
-- Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 9% fair, 86% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum planted was 93%, well ahead of 49% last year and 72% average. Headed was 1%.
-- Oats condition rated 0% very poor, 6% poor, 25% fair, 63% good and 6% excellent. Oats emerged was 96%, ahead of 89% last year, but near 97% average. Headed was 37%, ahead of 21% last year, but behind 44% average.
-- Dry edible beans planted was 81%. Emerged was 49%.
-- Pasture and range conditions rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 17% fair, 69% good and 8% excellent.
