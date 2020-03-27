LINCOLN — Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Thursday Nebraska’s 2020 statewide primary election will take place May 12, as planned.
Nebraska is a ‘no excuse’ early ballot request state, which allows voters to request mail-in ballots in person at county election offices or at bit.ly/2QOFiEu.
“Early mail-in ballot request applications are being sent to Nebraska voters by county election officials or by my office,” Evnen said. “The application can be filled out and returned to county elections by fax, email, or regular mail.”
Here are important dates before the primary:
— May 1: The last day to request a mail-in ballot.
— April 6: Counties will begin mailing early voting ballots to those who have requested them.
— May 12: Nebraska statewide 2020 primary election — polls will be open.
— May 12: Early ballots must be physically received by the election office by the closing of election polls.
Voters can return ballots by mail or by placing it in the secure ballot drop box outside the offices of every county.
“My office, in conjunction with the Nebraska Association of County Officials, is purchasing and installing ballot drop boxes for every county that currently does not have one so voters can return completed ballots if they choose not to return their ballot by mail,” Evnen said.
Poll workers needed
In the coming days, county election officials will be recruiting additional poll workers.
Many poll workers are in the critical risk age group. County election officials may be looking for poll workers who are not at risk to step up. Poll workers will receive training either by virtual means or in a safe environment.
Service organizations can contract with elections offices for members volunteering to serve as poll workers. Volunteer poll workers can serve for the day as a fundraiser for their service organization.
“We have purchased hygienic kits with protective mask, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to keep our poll workers and voters safe,” Evnen said.
If interested in serving as a poll worker, call the Hall County Election Office at (308) 385-5085.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.