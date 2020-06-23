Every year, farmers spend millions of dollars protecting their crops from damaging insects that have the ability to cause major yield losses.
But insects also are vital to the production of healthy crops for food, fibers, edible oils, medicines and other products, along with being an essential component of the habitats and ecosystems that many wild animals rely on for food and shelter.
In honor of the role pollinators play in Nebraska’s economy and ecosystems, Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed this week Nebraska Pollinator Week.
According to Ricketts, “Pollinator species are essential for the ecological services they provide humans, ecosystems and natural resources.”
Marcia Lee, educational and information specialist for the Central Platte Natural Resources District, said, “Many people think of bees and butterflies when they hear about pollinators. However, Nebraska has many other important pollinating insects, including flies, beetles and moths.
“These insects fly from flower to flower, which transfers pollen grains from the male part of the plant to the female part of the plant of the same species,” Lee said. “This allows germination and fertilization.”
She said the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that one in three bites of food requires an insect or small mammal to pollinate plants for production. While food such as apples, cherries, pumpkins, strawberries, raspberries, tomatoes, grapes and melons depend on pollinators, so do corn and soybeans to some extent.
While corn is described as “wind pollinated,” bees gather its pollen to take back to their hive to feed to their young. As the bees rummage through the corn tassels, they release clouds of pollen that drift away to land on the silks of the female flowers.
As a self-pollinating legume, the pollen produced within a soybean’s flower fertilizes the ovary of the same flower on the same plant, thus not requiring insects to pollinate a soybean crop. But soybeans are visited by honey bees as soybean nectar is a component of most honey produced in the Midwest.
Without pollinators, the USDA said, the human race and all of earth’s terrestrial ecosystems would not survive. Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world — those that produce all of our food and plant-based industrial products — almost 80% require pollination by insects and animals.
Lee said that with Ricketts’ proclamation of Nebraska Pollinator Week, virtual events will be hosted throughout the week, and Nebraskans can join the Nebraska Pollinator Week 2020 Challenge by taking part in the national Citizen Science program.
She said to enter the challenge, go online to nebraskapollinatorweek.org and complete the commitment form. Participants will be sent a package of pollinator resources. Participants then should head outside to look for pollinators and enter at least five species they find on iNaturalist, a web-based citizen science program.
Another way to take part is by planting pollinator-friendly gardens and installing pollinator feeders, Lee said. Adding native and flowering plants that bloom from spring through fall is most beneficial for pollinators. Native plants are important to include because they have pollen and nectar sources for native pollinators.
“Providing habitat for pollinators also ensures that our native ecosystems will remain healthy and productive,” she said.
For a list of plants for Nebraska’s pollinators, visit the Nebraska Extension website at https://lancaster.unl.edu/hort/landscape/pollinatorplants.shtml.
The Central Platte NRD is providing 50 free pollinator feeder kits to the public. These kits include a feeder, nectar, pollinator information, and educational activities. The kits are available at the NRD office at 215 Kaufman Ave. in Grand Island. To reserve your kit, contact Lee at 308-385-6282 or lee@cpnrd.org.
The Nebraska Corn Board said American corn farmers understand the importance of pollinators and are taking active steps to ensure their survival.
For example, through investments with the National Corn Growers Association, corn farmers across the country are adding milkweed and nectar plants in rural areas through the Farmers for Monarchs initiative.
Farmers for Monarchs brings together farmers, ranchers, land owners, conservationists and businesses working along the agricultural supply chain to promote monarchs and their habitat. Additionally, several Nebraska corn farmers are proactive in implementing pro-pollinator best management practices by working with the Honey Bee Health Coalition and the Environmental Defense Fund.
“As farmers, we need to be good stewards of the land and maintain and promote our ecosystems,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, vice chairman of the NCB and a farmer from Giltner.
Hunnicutt also serves as the chairman of Field to Market, a national organization designed to unite the food supply chain to deliver sustainable outcomes for agriculture.
“For the last several years on my farm, we’ve been experimenting with pollinator habitats on the borders of our fields,” he said. “Corn doesn’t depend on bees for pollination like some crops do, but they’re still an important component of our overall ecosystem. We need to protect all of our ecosystems to ensure the sustainability of our land for years to come.”
Earlier this year, Hunnicutt said, NCB partnered with the Renewable Fuels Association, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Pheasants Forever and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association to expand pollinator habitats. The pilot program, in collaboration with Field to Market, brings together Nebraska’s ethanol plants and corn farmers with a goal of meeting global ethanol demand without sacrificing wildlife and pollinator habitats.
