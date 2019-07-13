The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands will host the Nebraska Nonprofit Conference on Aug. 7 at the Bosselman Conference Center in Grand Island.
This is a change in location, due to flooding in Kearney.
The annual conference brings together more than 200 nonprofit thought leaders, professionals, board members and volunteers to discuss trends and best practices affecting Nebraska’s nonprofit sector. New this year is a pre-conference session on creating a fundraising culture, scheduled on Aug. 6.
Participants will have the opportunity to gain knowledge on a wide range of topics during interactive and inspiring sessions on building strong nonprofit boards, engaging voters to create change, making the biggest impact through fundraising and more.
NAM’s 2019 Nonprofit Economic Impact Report reveals Nebraska has more than 13,000 nonprofits. Nearly 10% of all Nebraskans are employed by a nonprofit, and nearly half of the state’s residents volunteer for nonprofits.
“Nebraska has more nonprofits per 1,000 people than the United States’ overall average, and that underscores the importance of this exciting opportunity for leaders from across the state to share their experiences in one place,” said NAM president and CEO Anne Hindery. “We look forward to the thoughtful discussions as nonprofits of all sizes come together to collaborate.”
The Nebraska Nonprofit Conference is hosted by NAM in partnership with the Grand Island Community Foundation, Hamilton Community Foundation, Kearney Area Community Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation and Harry A. Koch Co.
To register for the conference or view the event agenda, visit: https://www.nonprofitam.org/page/conferenceactive.