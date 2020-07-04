What do you get when you cross an aspiring documentarian and a bovine incident?
“Fire of Grace Book One: Nebraska” is the latest book from native Nebraska author Michael Frederick.
Based in Grand Island, the first book in Frederick’s new series follows a young salesman with dreams of hitting it big in the documentary business.
Starting from the first page, the book features numerous locations familiar to Grand Islanders and other Nebraskans.
Frederick, who was born in Dakota City, said he did not set out to write a story based in Grand Island.
“It just kind of happened,” Frederick said. “Grand Island is the perfect location. It is centrally located to be the home base for the characters in the next book.”
Frederick also said he chose Grand Island because it made sense for the characters demographically.
As a former salesman of paper products in northeast Nebraska, Frederick said he pulled from his own personal experiences when crafting the main character of the story.
“I write what I know,” Frederick said. “What I know is me. My books are a combination of my experiences and imagination.”
A lifelong lover of creative writing, Frederick has authored more than 25 books with a collective readership of more than 1 million readers.
Frederick said he tries to write at least one book per year, but with the creation of his new series it has increased to two books per year.
“I have to write 300-400 words a day,” Frederick said. “I also very rarely miss a day of writing.”
The 67-year-old Frederick writes all of his books by hand, with a pencil, before transcribing each onto his laptop.
“I have a rhythm,” Frederick said. “I like the feel and the sound of writing with a pencil. It also forces me to be more creative and put more of myself into the stories.”
According to Frederick, writing books is not the only place Frederick puts his creativity to work.
Frederick said he employs his creativity by marketing his books like no one else.
Originally selling his books door to door, Frederick, across nine months, calls more than 1,000 libraries across the country and in Canada from his Prescott, Arizona, home.
“I tried door to door and mail order.” Frederick said. “But, what I found that works, is calling small town libraries.”
The method has also caused Frederick to gain a following in the areas with libraries that feature his novels. To some librarians across the nation, he said, he is “the world’s most popular unknown author.”
“I have some libraries that do not even ask what my books are about,” Frederick said. “They just take them because they know my books are popular with their readers.”
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Frederick said selling his books has become more difficult.
“It is easier to write a book during a pandemic than to sell one,” Frederick said.
Frederick said he is excited for Nebraskans to read his new book.
“It is always up to the readers,” Frederick said. “It is the readers that allow me to keep writing.”
Frederick also said the first 200 people to read “Fire of Grace Book One: Nebraska” on Kindle, review it and contact him will receive a free copy of his book “Bunny Love.”
“Fire of Grace Book Two: Kansas,” released alongside the first book in the series, also features Grand Island.
For more information on “Fire of Grace” or other works by Michael Frederick, visit michaelfrederick82.com.
