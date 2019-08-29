CAIRO — The annual Nebraska Muzzleloaders State Shoot and Rendezvous returns on Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, at the Red White and Blue Range northwest of Cairo.
Hosted by the United Nebraska Muzzleloaders Association, rifle, pistol and shotgun matches are featured, along with special matches for inline muzzleloaders. A tomahawk toss and knife toss event is also scheduled.
Range hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and 8 a.m. to noon, Monday, followed by championship prizes that will be awarded around 2 p.m. Matches are for both male and female of all age groups. Most matches are 5-shot events. The cost is $2 per target, plus a requirement of state membership for championship awards. An opportunity to join the state association will be available at the score shack for those who aren’t members.
Competitors and observers are expected from local communities, as well as far reaches of Nebraska and surrounding states. Camping is allowed with no fee required. There will be no smoking or drinking on the firing line. Additional activities include a camp stew-pot on Sunday evening, along with a dutch oven dessert cooking contest. An opportunity to dress in frontier styles is also available.
For additional information, contact Roger Grim at (308) 226-2578.