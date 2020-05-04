Humanities Nebraska is accepting applications for CARES Act emergency funds to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations that are in need of general operating support in order to continue humanities activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Humanities Nebraska received $435,600 of CARES Act funding and will re-grant 100% of that to cultural and educational organizations throughout Nebraska that are engaged in public humanities programming and otherwise meet eligibility requirements.
Eligible organizations include:
— Nonprofits with 501(c) status
— Public institutions of higher education
— State and local government agencies
— Federally recognized Native American tribal governments
To qualify, applicants must demonstrate that a commitment to public humanities is a significant component of the organization’s overall mission. The NEH has defined the humanities as including (but not limited to) history, literature, languages, jurisprudence, philosophy, comparative religion, archaeology, ethics, the social sciences when they employ humanistic perspectives, and the history, theory and criticism of the arts.
Eligible organizations may request up to 10% of their annual operating budget (capped at $10,000) in unrestricted funding to assist with programs, retention of staff, and general operating support during the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations may reapply for additional Humanities Nebraska CARES Grant funding 45 days after their previous award. This grant does not require a match or cost-share.
Final awards will be determined in part by the number of applications received.
Organizations can view the official grant guidelines at bit.ly/CARESGrantsNeb. The application period will remain open until all available dollars have been granted. Awards will be announced within three weeks of application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.