The Nebraska Flood Recovery Fund has made grants to six communities and organizations for community development efforts that address flood recovery and building resiliency for the future.
The fund was established by the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation and Nebraska Community Foundation to assist Nebraskans impacted by the 2019 floods to rebuild their lives,
All granting decisions are made by a volunteer Fund Advisory Committee composed of members located across the state with a variety of experience and expertise, from housing to business and rural community development.
Most recently, grants were awarded to the following Central Nebraska communities and nonprofits:
— The city of St. Edward will receive up to $50,000 for flood mitigation and informed future planning. Preliminary efforts will involve hiring a consulting firm to assess possible expansion to its residential area.
— Heartland Disaster Recovery Group of Grand Island will receive $65,000 for the benefit of Hall and Howard counties to coordinate recovery efforts and assist local families impacted by the floods.
Donations may be made to the Nebraska Flood Recovery Fund online at http://www.nebcommfound.org/give/nebraska-flood-recovery-fund or by calling (402) 323-7330.
