The Nebraska Department of Transportation will host a public meeting Monday, Sept. 23, to discuss a feasibility study it is conducting on an intercity bus route between Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 E. First St. A meeting will also be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the activities building at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

At these meetings, NDOT said its project team will review and discuss project needs, gaps and strategies for proposed transit routes between the three cities.

This project is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options for Nebraskans. Anticipated completion of the study is spring 2020.

