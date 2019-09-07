Husker Harvest Days starts Tuesday, Sept. 10, and representatives from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will be there to connect with the community and share information on animal health, farmer mediation, beginning farmer tax credits, pests and pesticide management, noxious weed control and international trade.
“Husker Harvest Days is a great event that highlights innovation in Nebraska agriculture,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “With hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of people attending, Husker Harvest Days in a good opportunity to promote agriculture and NDA’s role in the industry.”
This year Husker Harvest Days is adding yet another important link to agriculture with a new International Visitors Center. The new center is a joint effort of Gov. Pete Ricketts, NDA, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Husker Harvest Days.
“International trade is such an important part of Nebraska agriculture,” Wellman said. “With this new centrally-located center and special development programs, we’ll be able to better promote Nebraska agriculture and international commerce in the state. Our global business partners and customers interested in buying Nebraska products and investing in Nebraska will be able to see the state firsthand, which is always a big selling point.”
Here are the NDA programs being featured at Husker Harvest Days and where staff will be located throughout the event.
Negotiations (farmer mediation) and NextGen Beginning Farmer programs: Look for NDA staff in the Nebraska Farmer Hospitality Tent located at Main and Central.
Animal health: NDA’s Animal Health Protection programs will be represented in the Livestock Industries Building in the northwest corner.
Entomology/plant health: Entomology program staff will be in the Nebraska Association of Natural Resources Districts building (lot 39E, southeast side).
Pesticide/fertilizer management: NDA staff from the pesticide/fertilizer program will be in the Nebraska Farmer Hospitality Tent (at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue).
Noxious weed control: Staff from NDA’s Noxious Weed program will be at the Nebraska Weed Control Association Tent (lot 116, northeast part of the grounds)
International Trade team members will be at the International Visitors Center (lot 34, north of the Hospitality Tent, at the northeast corner of Main Street and Central Avenue.)
For more information about Husker Harvest Days and the International Visitors Center, visit huskerharvestdays.com.
