With Memorial Day, comes the summer season of county fairs and livestock shows in Nebraska leading up to the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island around Labor Day.
On Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a new Directed Health Measure to take effect Monday, June 1, to continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
The DMH provides guidance including requirements that must be met for gatherings at fairgrounds and activities commonly hosted as part of county fairs.
In accordance with the DHM, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with representatives of the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, the Nebraska State Fair, Nebraska Extension, Nebraska FFA and several local health departments. has created guidance documents for county fair officials and livestock show managers to utilize as they work to determine what their event may look like in 2020.
“The county fair and livestock show season is going to look different this year,” said NDA Communications Director Christin Kamm.
“As the mother of a 4-Her, I understand the fear and concern that livestock families have been experiencing this spring. The hope of the committee is that these guidelines will allow for portions of the county fairs and livestock shows to continue, in a modified fashion.”
According to the NDA guidance, the decision to move forward or not, with a county fair or livestock event, will be decided at the local level.
The guidance documents can be found on the NDA COVID-19 website (www.nda.nebraska.gov/COVID19). In the event of changes to the current DHM or additional statewide restrictions or relaxations, the documents will be updated. Therefore, event organizers are encouraged to frequently check NDAs website and NDA social media accounts for the most current information.
Nebraska Extension is working to make sure all 4-H’ers across the state have the opportunity to showcase their hard work come county fair time this summer.
According to Extension officials, county fair boards and agricultural societies in Nebraska’s 93 counties are determining what their county fairs will look like — or whether to have them at all — as the state responds to COVID-19. Nebraska Extension said it’s working with these groups to design in-person or virtual 4-H experiences, or a combination of both, appropriate for each county. Recommendations of both the governor’s office and Nebraska’s district health departments will determine what strategies will work best on a county-by-county basis.
“We are absolutely committed to making sure all youth who take part in 4-H across Nebraska have the opportunity to exhibit their hard work at a fair,” said Chuck Hibberd, dean and director of Nebraska Extension. “We are equally committed to protecting the health and safety of our youth, volunteers, judges and spectators.”
According to Extension, Nebraska has one of the highest 4-H participation rates in the nation, with 1 in 3 — more than 140,000 youth — engaged in the program. Nebraska Extension began adapting 2020 4-H programming to virtual formats back in March, when social distancing and other directed health measures were first put in place.
“Fairs may look different than they have in the past with social distancing, different arrangements for livestock shows, and the possible option for virtual shows; we also know that the fair experience is an important part of a 4-H’er’s summer,” Hibberd said. “We are excited to be able to make that happen.”
Additional information for county fairs will be available as details are finalized. Contact your local extension office for information.
