Census Day in Nebraska is April 1.
To help ensure a successful local count, Nebraska Counts will be working in Grand Island this spring.
Nebraska Counts is not conducting the official count, said Heather Engdahl, Nebraska Counts’ census director. Its specific role is promotion and education. As part of that effort, Nebraska Counts also will be hiring part-time canvassers from the local community.
Canvassers will be going door-to-door across the area in March. They will distribute information about the census, answer questions about the process and safety of information being collected, and encourage all residents to complete the census.
The 2020 Census is a simple form that determines funding and representation for communities like Grand Island and Hall County. An accurate census ensures our communities receive funding for schools, healthcare, housing, roads and more.
For more information on canvassing, visit http://bit.ly/NebrCounts.
