Over the weekend, area crop fields began to green as Nebraska farmers have been taking advantage of the recent good weather and are now well-ahead of the five-year average for planting corn and soybeans.
For the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.
The USDA reported that state corn planted was 61%, well-ahead of the 30% last year and the five-year average of 38%. Emerged was 9%, ahead of the 1% last year, and the 5% average.
For the 18 major corn-planting states, 51% of the corn was planted, compared to the five-year average of 39%. Last year, as of May 3, only 21% of the corn had been planted as flooding plagued the nation’s corn-growing states.
The USDA said the amount of Nebraska soybeans planted was 32%, well-ahead of the 11% last year and the 10% average.
For the 18 major soybean-growing states, 23% of the soybeans have been planted, compared to the five-year average of 11% and the 5% planted at this time last year.
Other crop progress numbers for Nebraska include:
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 8% poor, 23% fair, 60% good and 7% excellent.
— Sorghum planted was 7%, ahead of the 2% last year and the 4% average.
— Oats planted was 87%, ahead of the 69% last year and slightly more than the 84% average. Emerged was 56%, well-ahead of the 30% last year, but near the average of 58%.
Nebraska pasture and range conditions rated 2% very poor, 3% poor, 24% fair, 66% good and 5% excellent.
For Grand Island in April, the weather was on the dry and cool side. There was only .76 of an inch of precipitation recorded last month. That put Grand Island 1.77 inches behind the 30-year average. The daily average temperature was 49.4 degrees, which was 1.2 degrees below the 30-year average.
Statewide, topsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 22% short, 69% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 4% very short, 13% short, 81% adequate and 2% surplus.
There was a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Tuesday. Wednesday’s high will be near 64, with north winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 a.m., with a low of about 43.
For Thursday, there is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. The high will be near 60. There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers, with a low of about 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
On Friday, there is a 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m., with a high near 59. Friday’s low will be about 37, with areas of frost before 8 a.m. Saturday’s high will be near 68, with isolated showers after 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of about 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
On Sunday, there is a chance of isolated showers, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday’s night low will be about 37.
