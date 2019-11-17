Despite weather problems throughout the year, Nebraska corn farmers are expected to harvest 1.77 billion bushels of corn, based on Nov. 1 conditions, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
As of last Monday, the USDA reported the state corn harvested was 74%, near 75% last year, and behind 83% for the five-year average.
The state 2019 corn crop forecast is down 1% from last year’s production. Area to be harvested for grain, at 9.75 million acres, is up 5% from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 182 bushels per acre, down 10 bushels from last year.
Nebraska soybean production is forecast at 282 million bushels, down 13% from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.95 million acres, is 11% below 2018. Yield is forecast at 57 bushels per acre, down one bushel from last year.
Soybeans harvested was 96%, near 93% last year and the 97% average.
State sorghum production is forecast at 13.7 million bushels, down 14% from last year. Area for harvest, at 140,000 acres, is 18% below 2018. Yield is forecast at 98 bushels per acre, up four bushels from last year. Statewide, sorghum harvested was 74%, behind 83% last year and 86% average.
Other state crop production, is being forecast at:
-- Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.21 million tons, down 14% from last year. Area for harvest, at 43,600 acres, is down 1% from 2018. Yield is forecast at 27.8 tons per acre, down 4.1 tons from last year.
-- Potato acres of 20,000 were planted in 2019, up 3% from last year. Harvested acreage set at 19,700 acres, is up 2% from last year. Production is forecast at 9.26 million cwt, down slightly from last year. Yield is forecast at 470 cwt per acre, down ten cwt from last year.
-- Going into the colder months, the USDA reports that subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 10%, 87%, and 2% surplus.
-- Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 8% poor, 27% fair, 50% good, and 13% excellent.
-- Pasture and range conditions rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 19% fair, 62% good, and 11% excellent.
As farmers finish up harvest, the Federal Reserve’s Tenth District recently reported that farm credit conditions continued to deteriorate steadily in the third quarter of 2019.
“Despite a slight increase in the price of some agricultural commodities and additional support from government payments, farm income and loan repayment rates declined at a modest pace, the report said.
In a survey of bankers across the district, the report said agricultural economic conditions in the quarter were influenced by uncertainty about crop production, agricultural trade and other factors that contributed to commodity price fluctuations. Persistent weaknesses in the sector put further pressure on farm finances, and signs of modest increases in credit stress remained. Farmland values, however, remained stable and provided ongoing support for the sector.
The Tenth District Survey of Agricultural Credit Conditions said that recent volatility in crop prices appeared to affect bankers’ perceptions of agricultural conditions in the third quarter, and respondents indicated that farm income declined more than had been expected a quarter earlier.
In August, cattle prices dropped sharply in response to substantial disruptions at a major beef processing facility, which weighed on income in the third quarter and affected expectations.
The survey said bankers in the Kansas City Fed region expected agricultural credit conditions and farm income to continue to decline in the coming months.
“Although numerous contacts indicated that government payments connected to ongoing trade disputes provided some support, most bankers pointed to an ongoing environment of low agricultural commodity prices and elevated costs as the primary factors contributing to the weakness,” the survey said.
It said that as profit opportunities have remained limited, borrower liquidity has continued to decline, and most bankers expected a modest increase in asset liquidation.
“The stability of farm real estate values has continued to provide support to farm finances, and likely will be a key determinant of credit conditions in the year ahead,” the survey said.
Quoting one central Nebraska banker responding to the survey: “Extreme weather conditions and commodity prices continue to adversely affect the financial condition of our producers. These conditions are potentially setting up a difficult renewal season this fall.”
