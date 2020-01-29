Nebraska congressional leaders on Tuesday applauded President Trump’s signing of the USMCA trade agreement, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement from the 1990s.
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., said the signing of USMCA is a major win for the United States.
“After more than 25 years, NAFTA needed to be modernized for the 21st century while ensuring its continued successes for Nebraska agriculture,” Smith said. “I thank the president and his team for completing the work on USMCA and look forward to pursuing more opportunities for opening markets around the world.”
Smith, a senior member of the Committee on Ways and Means, which has jurisdiction over trade, traveled to Ottawa in Canada, and Mexico City to attend USMCA negotiations and served on the Republican whip team when USMCA passed the House.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, attended the USMCA signing ceremony Tuesday at the White House.
“It was a privilege to represent Nebraska at the White House today as President Trump signed this historic trade agreement,” Fischer said. “Our state’s farmers, ranchers, and manufacturers have shared with me the importance of getting USMCA done. I thank them for their support as we worked to deliver this modern, bipartisan deal that will benefit families across the Good Life.”
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., also said the USMCA is “great news for Nebraska.”
“Our farmers and ranchers deserve the certainty that this trade deal provides, and our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, are going to have it good knowing that they can buy from the very best America has to offer: Nebraska ag producers,” Sasse said. “We worked hard to get this deal across the finish line and the president and his team deserve a bunch of credit for getting this done.”
While Nebraska’s congressional leaders were enthusiastic about the USMCA trade pact, John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, is not a supporter.
Hansen said while acknowledging the improvements and positive technical updates that came as the result of the House Democrats’ efforts, all the improvements came in nonagricultural areas.
“The honest truth is that as far as ag goes, ag got next-to-nothing positive,” he said. “USMCA gave ag nothing because the U.S. ag community supported NAFTA as it was, and is. Why give someone something when nothing is plenty good?”
He said the National Farmers Union raised two very important issues about the trade agreement that were not resolved.
The first, Hansen said, was the restoration of mandatory COOL since it was Mexico and Canada “who got in bed with the U.S.-based meat cartel and used the crazy WTO dispute resolution process to strip mandatory COOL away from U.S. food producers and consumers while keeping it for themselves.”
“The Trump administration that talked about Buy American had no interest in providing U.S. consumers with the information they need to know where their food comes from,” Hansen said. “You can’t buy American food when you don’t know which country it came from. Trump sold us down the international cartel drain on that issue.”
The issue, he said, was that Canada and Mexico both dump their excess agricultural production into the U.S. market, especially in hogs and cattle, and create a surplus the meat cartel uses to depress U.S. prices.
“What does USMCA do about import dumping? Nothing,” Hansen said.
He said, from an ag perspective, “USMCA is same-old, same-old NAFTA continued. Nothing of substance will change. Ag got nothing of real value.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Mexico and Canada are Nebraska’s two leading trade partners. In 2018, the two countries represented 44% of all Nebraska exports, valued at $3.5 million.
Canada and Mexico are the first- and second-largest export markets for U.S. food and agricultural products, totaling more than $39.7 billion food and agricultural exports in 2018. These exports support more than 325,000 American jobs.
Under the agreement, all food and agricultural products that had zero tariffs under NAFTA will remain at zero tariffs. Since the original NAFTA did not eliminate all tariffs on agricultural trade between the United States and Canada, USMCA will create new market access opportunities for United States exports to Canada of dairy, poultry and eggs, and in exchange the United States will provide new access to Canada for some dairy, peanuts and a limited amount of sugar and sugar-containing products.
