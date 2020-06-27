As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska commercial red meat production declined dramatically during May as slaughter plants worked furiously to keep their workers safe, which resulted in lower production as sick employees stayed home and plants implemented numerous safety protocols.
Lower commercial red meat production has also economically pinched livestock producers and consumers. Consumers have seen price hikes and rationing at local food stores as result of the slowdown in slaughter houses due to the virus.
Commercial red meat production in May in Nebraska was 462.3 million pounds, down from 548.7 million pounds in April and down from 685.6 million pounds in May 2020.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that, nationwide, in May, commercial red meat production totaled 3.76 billion pounds, down 18% from the 4.57 billion pounds produced in May 2019.
Nebraska, who ranked second behind Iowa in commercial red meat production in May, was especially hard hit in the cattle sector of commercial red meat production.
In May, Nebraska beef slaughterhouses killed 398,900 head compared to 662,500 head in May 2019.
Nationwide, beef production, at 1.87 billion pounds, was 20% below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.28 million head, down 23% from May 2019. The average live weight was up 51 pounds from the previous year, at 1,367 pounds. In Nebraska, in May, the average live weight was 1,442 pounds up from 1,357 pounds the previous year.
Earlier this week, JBS USA, announced plans to invest $4 million in Nebraska to help local communities respond to coronavirus and invest in the future. JBS operates a commercial beef slaughter plant in Grand Island. It is the community’s largest employer at more than 3,500 employees.
Nationwide, JBS USA operates more than 60 meat, poultry and prepared foods plants and has more than 62,000 employees. The company said it has invested more than $100 million to enhance safeguards for team members and nearly $100 million to reward them with thank-you bonuses and increased wages.
This includes hiring more than 1,000 new team members to conduct additional, around-the-clock sanitation and cleaning services, and to provide education, training and enforcement of COVID-19 preventive measures.
Nebraska is also one of the nation’s top hog slaughters. But the virus has also impacted pork kill plants in the state. In May, state kill plants slaughtered 511,100 hogs, down from 643,100 hogs in May 2019.
Nationwide, pork production totaled 1.88 billion pounds, down 15% from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 8.59 million head, down 17% from May 2019. The average live weight was up 7 pounds from the previous year, at 294 pounds.
Also, lamb and mutton production, nationwide, at 12.6 million pounds, was down 7% from May 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 195,300 head, 7% below last year. The average live weight was 129 pounds, up 1 pound from May a year ago.
The USDA reported that January to May 2020 commercial red meat production, nationwide, was 22.0 billion pounds, down 2% from 2019.
Accumulated beef production was down 4% from last year, veal was down 11%, pork was up slightly from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 11%.
