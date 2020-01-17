CENTRAL CITY — The 18th annual Nebraska Christian Dinner and Benefit Auction will be March 27-28 at the Nebraska Christian School’s gymnasium in Central City.
Over the past 17 years, proceeds of the auction have helped Nebraska Christian supplement teachers’ salaries and provided scholarships for those students who may not otherwise have been able to attend NC.
The weekend event begins with “Preview Night” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Preview Night attendees are encouraged to view all the items available at the event, place bids on silent auction items, or even “guarantee a purchase” on items before Saturday’s event. No reservations or entry fees are required for this night.
On Saturday, the reservation-only event begins at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and final silent auction bidding. Dinner will be served at 6:30, followed by the live and scholarship auctions. The Knights of Rhythm Orchestra will provide the evening’s music.
Reservations for the March 28 dinner and live auction are $50 each. An entire table for eight may be purchased for $400, or a corporate table, complete with special corporate recognition at the event, can be purchased for $1,000. Seating is limited. Call Kristy or Angela at (308) 946-3836 to make reservations. Courtesy valet parking will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.