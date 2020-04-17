The 18th annual Nebraska Christian Benefit Auction is scheduled for April 23-25 in an online format.
Proceeds of the auction over the past 17 years have helped Nebraska Christian supplement teachers’ salaries and provided scholarships for students who may not otherwise have been able to attend NC.
The three-day event begins Thursday with text bidding starting at 8 a.m. for all silent and live auction items. The bidding for the silent items will end at 4 p.m. April 25. The live-auction bidding will get a few extra hours of bidding and end at 9 p.m. Donations for scholarships can be made during the entirety of auction time.
To take part in the bidding, just text NCS to 71760 and follow the prompts.
To preview the items and start a “wish list” before the bidding starts, visit text2bid.net/preview/ncs.
For more information, call Tom, Kristy or Angela at (308) 946-3836 or Kristy at (402) 209-3282.
