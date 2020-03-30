The Central Platte Natural Resources District announced Monday that the Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival to be held May 12 in Grand Island is canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The festival is held annually at the Central Community College and College Park campuses for fifth-grade students. Go. Pete Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure that imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings. Many of the 14 schools that were scheduled to attend are in the areas directed to operate without students in their buildings.
“It’s unfortunate but necessary to cancel this event to comply with the governor’s quarantine restrictions that are in place until May 6,” said CPNRD General Manager Lyndon Vogt. “We are taking this action for the safety of the students, educators, presenters, volunteers and our communities.”
The Groundwater Festival reinforces groundwater quality, groundwater quantity and natural resources education that students receive by bringing 50 water and natural resources professionals together to teach up to 1,000 students in one day. Approximately 125 volunteers from surrounding communities and businesses volunteer for the event.
At the festival, students attend six in-depth classroom activities and a stage show. Schools that were scheduled to attend this year will be invited to attend the festival in 2021.
This event was the first groundwater festival to be formed and has been replicated in 42 states in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, India and the United Kingdom. Over 30,000 students have been educated at the festival since 1988.
For more information, contact festival coordinators Kelly Cole or Marcia Lee at (308) 385-6282 or visit cpnrd.org.
