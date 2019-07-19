LINCOLN — Attendees of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s annual “Fall Forums” will be among the first Nebraska residents to get an in-person briefing on the results of the Blueprint Nebraska strategic planning process.
The 30-community tour starts Aug. 12 and lasts through late October and is being offered in coordination with local chambers of commerce and community organizations across the state.
The Grand Island forum is planned for noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Riverside Golf Club. For more information, contact Cindy Johnson at the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, (308) 382-9210.
Other Central Nebraska forums include:
Aurora: noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, Bremer Community Center, 1604 L St.; Justise Rhoden, (402) 694-6911.
Kearney: noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Kearney Chamber offices, 1007 Second Ave.; Derek Rusher (308) 237-3132.
Hastings: 8 to 9:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, Hastings Chamber offices, 301 S. Burlington Ave.; Michelle Lewis: (402) 461-8400.
York: noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, York Country Club (1016 W. Elm St.: Madonna Mogul, (402) 362-5531.
Broken Bow: 8 to 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, Adams Land & Cattle corporate office, 327 S. First Ave.; Deb Kennedy, (308) 872-5691
Columbus: noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Columbus Chamber offices, 753 33rd Ave.; Sharyle Sands, (402) 564-2769
Henderson: noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, Perks Café, 1045 N. Main St.; Kelsey Bergen, (402) 723-4228
To reserve a seat for a forum, contact the local Chamber of Commerce or civic organizations listed. Nebraska Chamber and local chamber of commerce members.
“The forums are just as much about listening as they are about sharing,” said Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone. “We can keep our ear to the ground on important issues facing businesses, industries and our communities every day, so that we can be a more effective voice for them at the Capitol each year.”
At this year’s forums, Executive Director of Blueprint Nebraska Jim Smith will provide an outline of the vision, aspirations and initiatives adopted through one of the largest statewide, public input processes on economic growth. Blueprint Nebraska gathered feedback from 2,000 residents and leaders at more than 60 events across 30 regions of the state and from 5,000 more through a survey.
It also benefited from the insights of more than 320 advisors representing diverse regions and industry sectors. The result is the Blueprint Nebraska report, the state’s first long-term, strategic plan with measurable economic objectives and specific recommendations aimed at boosting prosperity for all. Learn more at Blueprint-Nebraska.org.
Executives from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry will also provide a brief overview of the 2019 legislative session and help answer questions about legislative initiatives that could affect business and industry decision-making in 2020 and beyond. In 2018, the Fall Forums drew 1,300 attendees, including state senators.
