The Nebraska Attorney General filed a complaint in Lancaster County District Court.

In November of 2018, the Attorney General issued a letter to the Nebraska State Racing Commission advising it did not have legal authority to approve wagering on previously run races using so-called “historical horse racing” machines.

The commission nevertheless proceeded to approve use of such machines contrary to Nebraska statutes and the Nebraska Constitution.

The Attorney General is asking a court to declare the Commission’s action unlawful and to stop the use of these machines, as Nebraska law does not permit the Commission’s unilateral decision to expand gambling without action by the Legislature or the citizens of Nebraska.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments