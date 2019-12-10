With the announcement of a breakthrough in negotiations on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), state ag leaders are applauding the deal as good for Nebraska agriculture.
Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said his organization is “pleased a deal has finally been reached on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.”
“This is a crucial step forward in bringing long-term stability to Nebraska agriculture markets with two of Nebraska’s most important trading partners,” Nelson said. “USMCA ensures Nebraska beef, pork, corn and soybean producers will maintain essential access to Mexico and Canada markets that account for significant percentages of Nebraska’s overall international agricultural sales.”
He said that USMCA also opens the door for greater purchases of Nebraska wheat, poultry and dairy products, as well as modernizing other areas of this critical agreement.
“We expect and urge swift action by the House and Senate to seal the deal on USMCA before the holidays,” Nelson said.
USMCA replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, which had governed trade between the three countries since the 1990s. When President Trump was elected to office, he withdrew the U.S. from the agreement in favor of renegotiating a better deal for the U.S.
In September 2018, the United States, Mexico, and Canada reached an agreement to replace NAFTA with the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement. NAFTA remained in force, pending the ratification of the USMCA.
Since then, the value of trade between Nebraska and Canada and Mexico has increased. Between 2016 and 2018, the value of the trade between Canada and Nebraska has grown from $1.219 billion to $1.718 billion. For Mexico, it has grown from $1.46 billion to $1.774 billion.
A report from the Nebraska Farm Bureau that was released Monday says Nebraska benefited from Mexico opting not to impose tariffs on U.S. corn in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. U.S. corn exports to Mexico increased by 16% in 2018 over the previous year. Production problems elsewhere in the world aided Nebraska’s total corn exports, which increased by 42% in 2018, the second-highest level on record.
The value of soybeans and corn exports from Nebraska also increased from 2017 to 2018. Soybeans, which is the third-largest commodity exported from Nebraska, grew from $335 million in 2017 to $506 million in 2018. Corn, which is the fourth-largest commodity exported from Nebraska, grew from $430 million in 2017 to $447 million to 2018.
According to the U.S. Grain Council, NAFTA has served Nebraska farmers well since it went into effect in 1994 as exports of grains in all forms to Mexico increased by 309%.
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., said coming to an agreement on USMCA is a tremendous step forward.
“USMCA improves upon NAFTA and has been my top priority on the Ways and Means Committee,” Smith said. “This trade agreement is great for Nebraska agriculture and I look forward to supporting it when it is considered by the House.”
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., also said she is pleased that the House Democrats and the Trump administration have reached a deal.
“This is a major step toward finalizing this important trade agreement for Nebraska agriculture, businesses and manufacturing,” Fischer said. “It is time for Congress to get this deal done and help bring certainty to our farmers and ranchers.”
The AFL-CIO also endorsed the USMCA after the Trump administration and the House Democrats came to an agreement during negotiations.
Labor Federation President Richard Trumka said that, “Working people are responsible for a deal that is a vast improvement over both the original NAFTA and the flawed proposal brought forward in 2017. For the first time, there truly will be enforceable labor standards — including a process that allows for the inspections of factories and facilities that are not living up to their obligations.”
Trumka also said USMCA eliminates “special carve outs for corporations like the giveaway to Big Pharma in the administration’s initial proposal and loopholes designed to make it harder to prosecute labor violations.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts also praised the trade deal.
“Approval of this trade agreement will expand opportunities for Nebraska’s farm families, and we look forward to its final approval,” Ricketts said.
The Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association (NeSPA) said that the “modified USMCA” is a win for Nebraska farmers that provides stability for ag industry relationships with Mexico and Canada.
“Moving forward on ratification of the long-awaited USMCA is a win for growers and related agri-business,” said NeSPA Executive Director Nate Blum. “House leadership is to be commended for working with negotiators from the administration, Canada and Mexico to achieve modifications on labor standards. Doing so has produced an agreement that can generate broad bipartisan support, which ultimately benefits communities across America.”
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said about the trade deal, “We’ve earned a win for Nebraska farmers and ranchers.”
