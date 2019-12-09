KEARNEY — A new report released Monday by the Nebraska Farm Bureau at its annual convention in Kearney showed that in 2018, despite declines in a number of agricultural exports from Nebraska, the value of ag exports increased over the previous year due to higher dollar values.
The Farm Bureau report said there were major declines in Nebraska soybean exports, along with reductions in both pork and wheat exports, due to ongoing U.S. trade disputes. But there were increases in sales of Nebraska beef and corn to countries that avoided trade disputes with the United States.
“Remarkably, the overall value of Nebraska exports grew in 2018 despite trade disputes with many U.S. trading partners,” said Jay Rempe, Nebraska Farm Bureau senior economist, who authored the report.
Rempe said that the U.S. maintained positive relations with two leading beef markets in Japan and South Korea, allowing growth to occur.
“Expanded purchases by Japan and South Korea boosted the value of Nebraska’s beef exports to more than $1.3 billion in 2018, a record high,” he said.
According to the report, friendly trade relations with Japan also led to increased purchases of Nebraska corn, as Japanese imports of U.S. corn grew by 34% in 2018.
Nebraska also benefited from Mexico opting not to impose tariffs on U.S. corn in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. U.S. corn exports to Mexico increased by 16% over the previous year. Production problems elsewhere in the world aided Nebraska’s total corn exports, which increased by 42% in 2018 to the second-highest level on record. Those increases came with a trilateral trade agreement with Mexico, Canada and the U.S. A new trade agreement has yet to be ratified by Congress.
Rempe said that while beef and corn exports were strong, the U.S. trade dispute with China did negatively impact exports.
“Soybeans have long been the leader of Nebraska agriculture exports due in large part to Chinese demand,” he said. “Soybeans were the top Nebraska export commodity from 2012 to 2017 but fell to third in 2018 as exports slumped by 21% to $1.2 billion, the lowest level since 2008.”
Rempe said the decline is directly tied to China’s imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. soybeans.
“Nebraska exports of hides and skins also suffered due to the Chinese trade dispute, falling 20% in 2018,” he said. “China is the world’s largest importer and tariffs put Nebraska at a competitive disadvantage.”
Nebraska was the sixth-largest agricultural exporting state in the country in 2018, topping the nation in exports of beef, holding a position as the second largest exporter of hides and skins, third-largest exporter of corn, feed and processed grains, and serving as the fifth-largest exporter of soybeans, soybean meal and vegetable oil. Ethanol, popcorn, wheat, pork, dry edible beans, and a host of other commodities and products round out Nebraska’s portfolio.
The report also identifies different ways in which dollars from trade contribute to Nebraska farms and ranches, including establishing a value of agricultural trade on an individual commodity basis.
For example, Rempe said the 2018 analysis pegs the per-unit value of exports for soybeans at $5.58 per bushel, down from $5.66 per bushel in 2017, and off 69 cents from an estimated $6.27 per bushel in 2016.
“The 2018 analysis shows the per-unit value of trade at $221.63 per head for beef, $69.33 per head for pork, $1.22 per bushel for corn, and $2.78 per bushel for wheat,” he said.
Rempe said the report also puts a dollar value on agricultural trade for every Nebraska county. Custer County led the way in terms of the county receiving the most value from agricultural trade in 2018. More than $175 million of export value flowed to Custer County due to international sales. In measuring the importance of trade on a per-farm basis, Phelps County was the most reliant on trade, with a per-farm export value of more than $338,000 in 2018.
Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, said the report illustrates the importance of international trade and free trade agreements to Nebraska farmers and ranchers.
“If not for the positive relations with Japan and South Korea in moving more Nebraska beef and corn into those markets, 2018 would have looked much different when coupled with the declining sales of soybeans to China,” he said.
