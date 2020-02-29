The value of Nebraska’s 2019 field and miscellaneous crops is forecast at $10.3 billion, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics. This is up 5% from 2018.
The report said the value of corn production is expected to total $6.78 billion, up 6% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s corn price is projected to average $3.80 per bushel, up $0.22 from the last marketing year.
Earlier, the USDA reported that corn for grain production in Nebraska is estimated at 1.79 billion bushels, down slightly from 2018 record production. Yield of 182 bushels per acre is down 10 bushels from last year.
Farmers harvested 9.81 million acres of corn for grain, up 5% from 2018. Corn acreage planted for all purposes is 10.1 million acres, up 5% from last year.
The value of Nebraska soybean production is expected to total $2.38 billion, up 24% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s soybean price is projected to average $8.40 per bushel, up $0.20 from the last marketing year.
Nebraska soybean production for 2019 totaled 283 million bushels, down 13% from 2018. Yield, at 58.5 bushels per acre, is up 0.5 bushel from a year earlier. Area for harvest, at 4.84 million acres, is down 13% from 2018. Planted acreage totaled 4.90 million acres, down 13% from last year.
Other Nebraska crop values:
Sorghum: $39.6 million. Sorghum for grain production in 2019 is estimated at 12.1 million bushels, down 24% from 2018.
Oats: $3.4 million. Oat production is estimated at 1.13 million bushels, down 25% from 2018
Wheat: $210 million. Winter wheat production is estimated at 55.3 million bushels, up 12% from last year. — Proso millet - $15.4 million. Proso millet production in 2019 is estimated at 3.29 million bushels, up 27% from last year’s production.
Sunflowers: $5.7 million. Oil sunflower production in 2019 is 33.8 million pounds, down 1% from last year. Non-oil sunflower production of 11.1 million pounds is down 17% from last year.
Hay: $614.9 million. Alfalfa hay production, at 3.61 million tons, is down 1% from a year earlier. All other hay production, at 2.48 million tons, is down 26% from last year. Dry edible beans - $53.6 million
Dry edible beans: Dry edible bean production is estimated at 1.88 million cwt with a yield of 1,940 pounds per acre.
Dry edible peas: $7.3 million. Dry edible pea production is estimated at 667,000 cwt, down 26% from 2018.
Potatoes: $104.9 million. Potato production is 9.46 million cwt, up 2% from 2018.
Sugar beets: $204 million. Sugar beet production is estimated at 1.07 million tons, down 24% from last year.
