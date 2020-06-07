Last Wednesday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a ruling Wednesday that immediately canceled the registration of XtendiMax, FeXapan and Engenia, which are primarily used in dicamba-resistant soybeans, also known as Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans.
According to the Nebraska Cooperative Extension, the ruling was based on a determination that the continued registration of those products violated the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The ruling immediately halts the sale and use of the products nationwide.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said Saturday, “It is anticipated that the USEPA will seek some type of further review, and possibly under emergency circumstances. Therefore, until such legal process is concluded, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will continue to allow utilization of three dicamba products.”
Wellman said the state Department of Agriculture has not issued a stop sale order and will enforce the sales and applications of these products as they are currently registered in Nebraska. He said the use of XtendiMax, FeXapan and Engenia in Nebraska is allowed until further notice.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau is urging Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler to “expedite and explore any and all options to ensure Nebraska farmers can continue to use dicamba products impacted by a June 3 decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.”
The ruling overturned EPA’s conditional registrations for three dicamba herbicides widely used for weed control in Nebraska soybean fields.
Soybean planted acreage is expected to be 5.10 million acres in Nebraska this year. That is up 4% from 2019.
Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the timing of this ruling couldn’t be worse.
“Dicamba kills annual and perennial broadleaf weeds,” Nelson said.
The primary commercial applications are weed control for grain crops and turf areas. It is also used to control brush and bracken in pastures, as well as controlling legumes and cacti.
Nelson said the products are stringently regulated and agricultural producers have a limited window to use them.
“We are in that window of use time right now, but that window is rapidly closing,” Nelson said. “The timing of the court’s decision has needlessly created tremendous uncertainty for farmers.
“Worse yet, many farmers made planting decisions and herbicide purchases based on their understanding these dicamba products would be available for their weed control programs.”
As of May 31, soybean condition in Nebraska rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 17% fair, 63% good, and 19% excellent. Soybeans planted was 95%, well ahead of 62% last year, and ahead of the 78% average. Emerged was 73%, well ahead of 34% last year and the 47% average.
Last year, Nebraska ranked fourth in the nation in soybean production with 283.14 million bushels and fifth in soybean exports in 2018 with a value of $1.218 billion.
Beef cows, Jan. 1, 2020 – 1,922,000 head
According to the state extension service, soybean planting was early this year in Nebraska, but dry soil conditions in most of May resulted in poor activation of pre-emergence herbicides applied in rain-fed fields and subsequently less than expected weed control.
“Given the time sensitive nature of the situation, Nebraska Farm Bureau reached out to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson to encourage investigation into any legal actions that would provide immediate relief to and ensure farmers could continue to utilize the dicamba products,” Nelson said.
Nebraska Farm Bureau also reached out to Wheeler to encourage the agency to take a similar course of action, as EPA is responsible for oversight of the labeling authorizing the sale and use of the dicamba products. The agency is currently reviewing the court decision and has yet to provide an official response.
“The court’s ruling in the middle of the growing season is unconscionable,” Nelson said. “We’re doing everything we can to find an immediate solution to prevent Nebraska farmers from being negatively harmed by this poorly timed court ruling, who are already reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 on the agriculture economy.”
