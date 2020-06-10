An ongoing economic downturn in agriculture has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as Nebraska’s agricultural economy could face nearly $3.7 billion in losses if economic conditions do not improve.
That is according to an analysis released Wednesday by the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
Jay Rempe, the group’s senior economist, said the report is an estimate based on a “snapshot” of revenue losses projected for 2020 commodities that comprise the bulk of the state’s agricultural economy including corn, soybeans, wheat, beef cattle and pork production, as well as dairy and ethanol.
Rempe said the estimated $3.7 billion loss to agriculture due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other ongoing difficulties is more than 80% of Nebraska’s entire budget.
“We are talking about the potential for major losses,” he said. “And while the analysis does not account for any financial assistance farmers and ranchers may receive through state and federal COVID-19 relief programs, it clearly demonstrates the magnitude of the financial challenges currently facing farm and ranch families and the potential impacts that could be felt across the broader rural economy.”
Rempe, who authored the analysis, said estimated losses in the beef cattle sector alone could reach nearly $1 billion in 2020, with corn and soybean losses combining for another $1.17 billion.
He said potential losses for the ethanol sector could reach $1.3 billion, assuming Nebraska’s ethanol plants are unable to run at more than 75% of capacity for the remainder of the year. The analysis further pegs potential losses in the pork sector at $166 million, dairy losses near $66 million and $8.7 million in COVID-19 related losses for wheat growers.
With Nebraska looking at a potential record corn crop this fall, of which about 40% goes into ethanol production, the financial picture is made even dimmer, especially if trade doesn’t pick up and provide a needed market for grain production.
Last year, Nebraska’s total exports were down 6.2% from the previous year with the exception of soybeans, which saw a more than 33% increase from the previous year and was Nebraska’s leading agricultural export.
Gross income from cattle and calves last year in Nebraska was $10.562 billion, while hogs and pigs were $873.7 million. Nebraska’s crop value last year was $10.252 billion, with corn grabbing the biggest share at $6.784 billion and soybeans at $2.378 billion.
“We are in some extremely challenging times in agriculture,” said Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
Nelson said while COVID-19 has economically impacted Nebraska agriculture, the industry was already suffering from high production costs and low commodity prices. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, prior to the COVID-19 impact, net farm income was forecast to increase $3.1 billion (3.3%) to $96.7 billion in 2020, but, in inflation-adjusted terms, net farm income in 2020 was projected to be 30.5% below its peak of $139.1 billion in 2013.
While Rempe said farm income saw an uptick in 2019, much of the increase was due to government payments to farmers because of trade disputes, especially with China. Nebraska’s exports to China fell 19% last year.
“Farmers and ranchers were dealing with tight margins before COVID-19 and the effects we have seen in the marketplace since then has certainly added to those difficulties and concerns farmers and ranchers are dealing with,” Nelson said.
In Rempe’s presentation, charts showed that cash prices farmers receive for corn between January and mid-May have fallen 23%; soybeans, 10%; wheat, 7%; fed steers, 10%; and feeders, 5%.
Because of the disruption created by the pandemic, Rempe said beef cattle, including cow-calf, feeders and backgrounders, faces a potential revenue loss of $971 million; pork, $166.5 million; and dairy, $66.1 million. Potential corn and soybean losses are projected at $1.17 billion; and wheat, $8.7 million.
Rempe’s figures potential revenue losses at $2.38 billion or 11% of total ag receipts.
According to the USDA, farmers and ranchers receive only 14.6 cents of every food dollar that consumers spend. Off-farm costs including marketing, processing, wholesaling, distribution and retailing account for more than 80 cents of every food dollar spent in the United States.
Rempe’s chart for Nebraska ethanol facilities show a potential loss of $1.39 billion. While many of the state’s ethanol facilities are either running under diminished capacity or shutdown, Rempe said some ethanol plants may not reopen. That will cause farmers the loss of a vital market for their corn, especially because exports were down 11.7% last year due to disruptions in U.S. trade policies.
One of Rempe’s biggest concerns is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic internationally and how that will impact trade.
“I think that is where we can dig our way out of this, if you will,” he said. “From an agriculture standpoint, it’s to get those exports flowing again and get things moving forward.”
But, he said, projections show that world economy growth could decline by 5% this year because of the pandemic.
“That doesn’t reflect well for more international trade,” Rempe said.
Nelson said with June being the halfway point of the year, “we’re hopeful things will improve between now and December, but this analysis clearly shows how damaging COVID-19 has been to our agricultural economy and what we could be facing moving forward.”
