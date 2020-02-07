Despite being down four police officers, the Grand Island Police Department had, overall, a successful year in 2019 in protecting the community.
Recently, the Police Department released its annual report for 2019, showing an ongoing trend of declines in both property and violent crimes.
“The biggest highlight was the trend that the crime rate is continuing to drop,” said Police Chief Robert Falldorf. “We had a pretty high crime rate in 2017. But when you look at property crime, we are pretty much meeting our goals.”
The report said that from 2018 to 2019, there was an 11% decline in property crimes. Compared to 2017, property crime had dropped 26%. That decrease reflects a decline in larceny thefts, such as stealing someone’s property or shoplifting, which occurs more often than the other two areas of property crimes — burglaries and auto theft.
For property crimes, last year police reported there were 187 burglaries; 1,049 larcenies; and 100 auto thefts.
There was a 6% drop in violent crime from 2018 to 2019. Comparing 2017 to 2019, there was a 19% decline. During 2019, in violent crimes, there was one homicide, 55 rape cases, 13 robberies, and 159 felony assaults.
The only area that increased in violent crime last year was forcible rapes. Falldorf said that there has been a steady increase in forcible rapes reported from 2016 to 2019.
“What is probably happening there is that more of these crimes are being reported,” he said. “There has been a movement across the country trying to get victims to report the crime. That is good for us because our No. 1 goal is to hold the offenders accountable. We also have concerns about the welfare and well-being of the victim. We have services in the community to help them.”
Falldorf said having those services in the community to help victims of rape helps increase awareness, which encourages the victims to report those crimes when it happens to them.
“When it comes to youth victims, we have a good relationship with our child advocacy center,” he said. “When you look at youth and adult victims, the Crisis Center has been a huge plus for us as well. In-house, we have our victim/witness unit that assists victims after the report has been made. That is a huge support for the victims.”
Overall, Falldorf said the Police Department has done a better job with what they call “strategic policings.”
“We look at the high-crime areas,” he said. “We put together programs to work those high-crime areas. We may see an influx in criminal mischief in a certain area and our patrol division is very well in-tune in what we do strategically now. They are really good at looking at those high-crime areas and putting enforcement together to handle that.”
And despite the manpower shortage faced by the Police Department, it is well above the national average when it comes to crime clearance rates.
Falldorf said that since 2013, the Police Department has been above the national average of crime clearances rates by about 30%. It is at nearly a 70% clearance rate for violent crimes, while the national average is less than 50%. There is a lower clearance rate when it comes to property crimes, such as larceny, but Grand Island is still above the national average at nearly 40% compared to the national average of less than 20%.
With fewer officers, Falldorf said there was an increase last year in the number of calls for service. That statistic does not include code violations, traffic stops, traffic offenses, or DUI.
Last year, the police had a total of 29,023 calls for service, compared to 28,842 in 2018.
As the police have had to respond to more calls for service, they are doing it with a force that is down by four officers, Falldorf said.
“When we are down officers, we are down officers on patrol,” he said. “Those are the officers who are on the line doing the work out there. The officers who are out there working the street are just doing a fantastic job. It can be frustrating at times when you are short of officers as you are running all over from call to call and you are trying to be proactive as well in handling these hot-spot crime areas. They are doing a fantastic job with the shorter manpower that we have.”
One of the department’s high-priority goals is to hire more officers in 2020. It hasn’t been for a lack of trying or budget cuts. Falldorf said while being a police officer is a dangerous job, improved technology has helped to make the job safer and the pay and benefits continue to be a good incentive.
“Our need is to hire more people,” he said. “It is just not happening here, but across the United States. We are getting fewer and fewer applicants.”
As the department continues to exceed expectations in keeping Grand Island safe, Falldorf said there is no need to make major adjustments in what they are doing in the area of strategic policing. But he did say that another major reason for falling crime rates is citizens being proactive in their community.
“We thank the citizens of Grand Island and we do appreciate their assistance,” he said. “We can’t be the eyes and ears everywhere. We encourage people all the time to not make themselves a victim and when you see criminal activity going on in the community, just give us a call.”
