As more and more people emerge from three months of COVID-19 isolation to enjoy the outdoors, they have been greeted by near-record hot weather, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
The weather service said that from June 1 through June 14, the average daily temperature in Grand Island was 78.4 degrees, which is the third-hottest beginning to June in 125 years of weather records. The hottest prior two years were during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s when the first two weeks of June had an average daily temperature of 80.9 degrees (1933) and 78.8 degrees (1934).
Eleven of the first 14 days of June this year have had temperatures in the 90s (including Monday when the 90s were reached before noon). The average high temperature during the first two weeks of June in Grand Island was 91.6 degrees. The average low was 65.1 degrees. The average daily temperature of 78.4 degrees is 9.5 degrees above the 30-year normal.
Hastings has also had a hot spell for the first two weeks of June, with an average daily temperature of 77.4 degrees, which is the fourth highest in 114 years of weather records.
Nebraska crop conditions
— Corn conditions in Nebraska, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, are rated, as of the week ending Sunday, 1% very poor, 2% poor, 26% fair, 54% good, and 17% excellent.
— Soybean condition were rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 19% fair, 62% good, and 16% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 94%, well ahead of the 68% last year and ahead of the five-year average of 84%. Blooming was 4%.
— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 45% fair, 38% good, and 5% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 85%, ahead of the 79% last year, but behind the 92% average.
Last week, the USDA reported that based on June 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2020 winter wheat crop is forecast at 44.4 million bushels, down 20% from last year’s crop. Average yield is forecast at 51 bushels per acre, down 6 bushels from last year.
— Acreage to be harvested for grain is estimated at 870,000 acres, down 100,000 acres from last year. This would be 95% of the planted acres, compared with last year’s 91% harvested.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 44% fair, 51% good, and 4% excellent. Sorghum planted was 97%, well ahead of the 73% last year and ahead of the 88% average. Headed was 1%.
— Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 15% poor, 29% fair, 50% good, and 5% excellent. Oats headed was 69%, well ahead of the 38% last year and ahead of the 62% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 6% poor, 24% fair, 59% good, and 7% excellent.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 26% short, 60% adequate, and 2% surplus. — Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 17% short, 72% adequate, and 2% surplus.
Weekly forecast
It has also been dry in June as well, as Grand Island received only .53 of an inch of precipitation during the first two weeks of June — 1.61 inches less than the 30-year average. So far this year, as of Sunday, Grand Island has had 12.92 inches of precipitation, 7.48 inches of which came during a very wet May. As of Sunday, Grand Island was .83 of an inch of precipitation above the 30-year average.
The NWS Hastings said hot, windy weather will be the norm through Thursday, when a “relatively weak cold front arrives ... knocking down temperatures slightly, and finally bringing back at least some chance for measurable rain and thunderstorms into south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas.”
The weather service said the above-normal heat has been the biggest weather story so far this month. The hot weather will be accompanied by steady south winds, frequently gusting to at least 25 to 35 mph, until the cold front arrives overnight Wednesday into the day Thursday.
“Although not drastically cooler by any means, highs on Thursday should ease back into the 80s across much of the area, although at least low 90s are still a good bet in southern portions of our coverage area, particularly in Kansas,” the weather service reported. NWS Hastings forecasters said the front will also bring a return of various chances for rain and thunderstorms to the area, with these off-and-on chances continuing through the weekend.
“As is typical for rain chances several days away, there is limited confidence in the most favored timing and locations, but at least isolated to scattered activity will be possible from time to time, bringing some much-needed measurable rain back to the region, but perhaps also accompanied by a few strong to severe thunderstorms,” according to the weather service.
Tuesday will be sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Winds will be from 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Tuesday night’s low will be about 73.
Wednesday’s high will be near 96, with a south/southeast wind at about 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low of about 69. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are forecast, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Thursday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of about 64.
There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., on Friday, with a high near 85. Friday night will have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of about 62.
Saturday and Saturday night will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 83 and a low of about 61.
Sunday will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 85.
