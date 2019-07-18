STROMSBURG — The Nebraska Department of Transportation will host a public information open house regarding proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 81 in Stromsburg.
The meeting is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. July 30 at the Viking Center, 118 E. Third St. in Stromsburg.
The proposed project would repair or reconstruct approximately 4.85 miles of US-81 beginning 0.09 miles north of the southern corporate limits of Stromsburg, at mile marker 78.26, and extending north through the junction with Nebraska Highway 92, to mile marker 83.11. The project would also include N-92 from mile marker 395.65 to mile marker 395.90 and the ramp to the right.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022 with completion by the fall of 2022. Construction of the proposed project would require a detour. Additional information will be provided at the public meeting.
The proposed project would require the acquisition of additional property rights, which could include new right-of-way, control of access, permanent easements and/or temporary easements. Property owners who are impacted will be contacted once the final design has been established.
Personnel from NDOT will be present to answer questions and receive comments. Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/ by clicking on the “In Stromsburg and North” link.