The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) continues to study the feasibility of delivering future Grand Island to Hastings to Kearney intercity bus service. The project team will present concepts for proposed transit routes between the three cities during a second round of public open house meetings.
Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend any of the open house meetings, scheduled as follows:
- Wednesday, Dec. 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at UNK Alumni House, 2222 Ninth Ave., Kearney; presentations at 12:15 and 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 5, from noon to 5 p.m. at Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., Hastings; presentations at 12:15, 2 and 4 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. at Grand Island City Hall, 100 E. First St; presentations at 12:15, 2 and 4 p.m.
Those unable to attend the in-person events are invited to join the meeting at 12:15 p.m. via Facebook live each of the advertised days at https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.transit.
This project is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options for Nebraskans. Anticipated completion of the study is spring 2020.
For more information, contact Kari Ruse at (402) 479-4694, kari.ruse@nebraska.gov or visit https://nebraskatransit.com/.
