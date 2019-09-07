Questions about trees, erosion, flood control or water quality will be answered at the Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts booth at Husker Harvest Days which starts Tuesday.
“This is a great opportunity for producers to meet with conservation agencies all in one place and learn more about cost-share programs that can benefit their operation and Nebraska’s natural resources,” said Megan Grimes, Nebraska Association of Resources Districts public relations director.
Located in the Natural Resources Hub (39E), Nebraska’s NRDs are stationed with various organizations that offer conservation assistance, cost-share opportunities and producer programs. Attendees can visit with the Nebraska Forest Service, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency, USDA Forest Service, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, the Nature Conservancy and Central Platte NRD’s Native Prairie and Pollination Awareness Program.
The Water Well Standards Program (Nebraska DHHS) will also be on site to provide free water testing and screen for nitrates in minutes. Private well owners should bring a cup-size sample of water in a clean container. If you forget your water sample, take-home test strips also are available.
In addition, the Natural Resources Districts will announce three individuals to induct into the NRD Hall of Fame during a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, in the Nebraska Farmer Hospitality Tent (SE Quadrant, #33). These Hall of Fame inductees have made significant contributions to protect the state’s natural resources through the NRDs.
During the three-day event, Husker Harvest attendees also will receive a free Colorado Blue Spruce tree seedling from the NRD Conservation Tree Program. All 23 Nebraska NRDs administer tree planting programs to provide trees and shrubs for local landowners. Each district varies, but possible services include: planting, weed barrier installation or weed control, and drip irrigation. Free prairie grass seed will also be available as part of the Native Prairie and Pollinator Awareness Project.
For more information on the Conservation Tree Program and other conservation resources, visit www.nrdnet.org.
