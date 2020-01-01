It has been a turbulent decade of severe weather in the 36-county coverage area that saw many weather records fall, along with aberrant weather occurrences that had not been recorded since area weather observations were first started in the late 1890s.
The National Weather Service in Hastings recently posted on its website www.weather.gov its list of the most significant weather events from 2010 to 2019. The list includes blizzards, catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and snowfall, significant ice storms and more.
June 11, 2010: Bredthauer Dam failure floods North Loup
Thunderstorms from Friday night, June 11, into Saturday morning, June 12, brought 2 to 3 inches of rain to much of the south central Nebraska and north central Kansas. The storms also brought a couple rounds of severe weather, primarily in the form of straight-line wind damage.
The very heavy rainfall also created excessive runoff across portions of Valley County, causing the Bredthauer Dam (located approximately 4 1/2 miles upstream of North Loup) to break. Once the dam broke Saturday afternoon, the water went downstream into North Loup, creating extensive flooding throughout town. At one point, the entire town was evacuated due to the flooding.
June 20, 2011: Tornado outbreak
There were 12 confirmed tornadoes that day in the NWS Hastings coverage area, the most active tornado day in the NWS Hastings coverage area since May 29, 2008.
One of the tornadoes reported was an EF-1 tornado, south of North Loup in Valley County. The funnel had a 1-mile path from 5 miles to 4 miles south of North Loup. It touched down near the Davis Creek Reservoir, or approximately 5 miles south of North Loup, and lifted approximately a mile north of there. At the Davis Creek Campground, it was estimated that 60 percent of the trees were damaged, and two restroom facilities suffered roof damage. The maximum wind speed of this tornado was estimated to be 90 mph.
There was also an EF-0 tornado reported near Farwell in Howard County.◾It briefly touched down in a field approximately 5 miles west/southwest of Farwell.
Feb. 28, 2012: First February tornadoes on record documented in South Central Nebraska
Two EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed within the NWS Hastings coverage area in Jewell County, Kan., and another in Greeley County.
An EF-0 tornado was tracked along a very short path 4 miles west of Greeley and overturned an irrigation pivot. Winds were estimated at 70 mph.
These were the first-ever February tornadoes documented within the NWS Hastings 30-county area.
Feb. 20-21, 2013: Widespread heavy snow across the area
A major winter storm took aim at the Central Plains, including the entire NWS Hastings coverage area, as the entire 30-county area measured at least 6-10 inches of snow. In the Tri-Cities, daily snowfall and/or liquid equivalent records were tied or set for Feb. 21 at Grand Island and Hastings, with a record snowfall of 8.8 inches in Grand Island and 8 inches in Hastings.
Mother’s Day, May 11, 2014
Mid-afternoon that day, thunderstorms began to develop in the Hastings area. Instability had been building all afternoon and deep layer shear was sufficient for thunderstorms to quickly become severe.
While other thunderstorms did develop, the initial one that popped up southeast of Hastings started to work its way east, becoming anchored along the eastward extending warm front. Locations across portions of Adams, Clay, Hamilton and York counties in south central Nebraska saw some of the heaviest rainfall, with rain amounts of 2 to 3 inches common through many locations.
May 6, 2015
Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain affected eastern portions of the coverage area along the Nebraska and Kansas border. Hail ranging from quarter to ping pong ball-size was reported in portions of the area. An EF-1 tornado that struck Roseland in Adams County.
Dec. 25, 2016: First Christmas tornadoes in the local area in recorded weather history
Christmas Day 2016 brought rare December tornadoes to north central Kansas and south central Nebraska. The brief, weak tornadoes developed just before noon along a line of thunderstorms. The first tornado touched down at 11:45 a.m. approximately 4 miles northwest of Alton, Kan. The second tornado set down at 11:50 a.m. 2.8 miles south of Funk. The tornado was rated EF-1 and damaged at least six power poles and four center pivot systems. Another tornado briefly touched down and did minor damage to a farm at 12:17 p.m. approximately 7 miles southeast of Minden. This tornado was rated EF-0. Another tornado developed at 12:24 p.m. about 4 miles northwest of Gibbon, damaging multiple power poles and center pivots and destroying a small outbuilding in the Blue Sky Subdivision along its 4.2 mile track. This tornado was also rated EF-0.
Jan. 15-16, 2017: Most significant ice storm in 10 years
Much of the NWS Hastings coverage area saw at least 0.1 inch of ice accumulation, with locations roughly east of a line from Greeley to Beaver City (including north central Kansas) reporting 0.25 inch or more. Far southeastern portions of the coverage area saw 0.5 inch or more.
The brunt of the storm arrived on a holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and several businesses and schools were already scheduled to be closed for the day. Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island and Kearney Regional Airport were both closed for a period of time on Jan. 15-16.
Temperatures rebounded into the 35 to 45 degree range on Jan. 17 and melted the ice. Ice melting and falling from trees, power lines and towers created dangerous conditions at times. Ice that fell from a tower at the KSNB television station north of Hastings broke a windshield on a vehicle in the parking lot.
Jan. 21-22, 2018: Blizzard strikes much of the area
A powerful low pressure system passed through the Central Plains between Sunday, Jan. 21, and Monday, Jan. 22, creating near-blizzard to blizzard conditions, thanks to sustained northwest winds commonly at 30 to 40 mph and gusting to 50-plus mph, resulting in visibility commonly 1/2 to 1/4 mile or less. Most counties north of I-80 were dumped on with a widespread 10-14 inches, including 14 inches at Belgrade, 13.8 inches at St. Paul and 12.1 inches in Greeley. There was 7.4 inches at Grand Island. Grand Island established new daily precipitation and snowfall records for Jan. 22. The new snow record of 7.4 inches beat the previous mark of 3 inches set in 1915, and the new precipitation record of 0.86 inch exceeded the previous mark of 0.35 inch from 1982.
Mid-March 2019: Historical, catastrophic flooding impacts parts of central/south central Nebraska
During a multiple-day stretch from March 13-23, (but peaking in severity March 13-17), several Nebraska counties, mainly along/north of Interstate 80 within the NWS Hastings coverage area, endured widespread flooding, ranging in scope from minor/moderate to historical/catastrophic. The worst flooding occurred along several primary rivers, including the Loup River system (including North and South branches), Cedar River and Wood River. During the early morning of March 14, the Loup Power Canal intake was overtopped by floodwaters near Genoa, with a few bridges in the area washed out.
◾Flooding along the Middle Loup River near Rockville deposited slabs of ice up to the size of pickup trucks onto Highway 68. These large ice chunks were common in other areas as well.
◾Thousands of homes and businesses suffered flood damage, including within Dannebrog, Gibbon, Wood River and Alda. In Dannebrog, 90% of the town was evacuated as water got as deep as 5 to 6 feet in some places.
