History Nebraska announced Thursday that the Fourth Street commercial historic district in Grand Island has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places because of its commercial significance to the area.
The seven-block district is centered along Fourth Street from North Sycamore Street to North Cedar Street, and is bound by the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets to the north and by the Union Pacific Railroad tracks to the south.
The buildings within the district reflect the various architectural styles common for commercial properties throughout the early- and mid-20th century.
The Fourth Street commercial historic district contains 49 contributing resources that demonstrate the commercial development of Grand Island from roughly from 1895 to 1969. These resources are now potentially eligible for historic tax credits that can be applied to rehabilitation projects.
Dave Calease with the History Nebraska Preservation Office sees great potential for this area.
“Grand Island is a city full of great historic resources,” Calease said. “The resources along Fourth Street have a great history. This area was very busy with banks, a theater, hardware store, grocery stores. The historic resources that are there today are a testament to the story of the community.”
The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s inventory of properties deemed worthy of preservation.
It is part of a national program to coordinate and support local and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect the nation’s historic and archeological resources.
The National Register was developed to recognize historic places and their role in contributing to our country’s heritage.
Properties listed in the National Register either individually or as contributing to a historic district are eligible for state and federal tax incentives.
For more information on the National Register program in Nebraska, contact History Nebraska’s Historic Preservation Office at (402) 471-4775 or visit history.nebraska.gov/historic-preservation.
