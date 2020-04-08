As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, 86 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported to the Central District Health Department.
That number consists of 76 cases in Hall County, eight in Hamilton County and two in Merrick County.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the Nebraska National Guard tested approximately 150 healthcare workers and symptomatic persons.
Central District Health was informed Wednesday afternoon that the National Guard will be able to perform approximately 300 more tests. “CDHD is currently working with the National Guard to develop a plan for the additional testing now available,” says a news release.
